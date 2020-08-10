Girl With Cerebral Palsy Walks Up Stairs For the First Time, Her Smile Wins Internet

The firsts are always special, especially if you have taken so much time to achieve it. A recent video of a girl climbing stairs for the first time will make you equally happy. What makes this video more special is the fact that the girl suffers from cerebral palsy and has been able to do it for the first time on her own.

The video was shared online on Twitter by American basketball player Rex Chapman. “This beautiful and brave little girl with cerebral palsy is walking up the stairs by herself for the very first time. That smile. (sic),” he captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

This beautiful and brave little girl with cerebral palsy is walking up the stairs by herself for the very first time. That smile.🌎❤️😊pic.twitter.com/YpT9ieWieH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 9, 2020

The 37-second video has won hearts with 2.8 million views and around 1.5 lakh likes. As we can see in the video, the girl smiles beautifully as she climbs upholding the side railing and no other support. With every little step that she takes, we can see the girl is filled with joy.

Netizens shared praising worth for the little girl and her strength. A user wrote, “It's a level of independence and disregard for having to ask for help, that very few of us fully understand. Guarantee she'll remember this moment for the rest of her life.”

It's a level of independence and disregard for having to ask for help, that very few of us fully understand. Guarantee she'll remember this moment for the rest of her life — Bad Beat Brian (@Ben74016681) August 9, 2020

Another wrote, “I am in awe when I see the challenges that some people overcome to just get through their day. Who works so hard to accomplish what I can do without thinking.”

I am in awe when I see the challenges that some people overcome to just get through their day. Who work so hard to accomplish what I can do without thinking. This makes me proud to be a human being, and very little that I see daily makes me feel like that. — Thomas Halldor Saunders (@ThomasHalldor) August 9, 2020

It’s amazing what the body can do with determination, desire, and the will to achieve — PJHunter 💚💛💚💛 (@kennyclarkrocks) August 9, 2020

Speaking as a Dad to two Foster's with CP, this absolutely warms my heart. Watching the littles do things that many take for granted is amazing. — Dave Millar (@davemillar71) August 9, 2020

I have cerebral palsy and I was about her age when I learned to navigate stairs.Going down is way harder but I know she'll get it done!! — Kelly (@kswilson15) August 9, 2020

Disabled children have incredible power, an ability to move mountains with their courage and strength. My son spent 477 days of his short 13 year life in Cardiac ICUs. I’ve seen it all. He suffered so much, but the smile always beckoned. Love your kids people, no regrets pic.twitter.com/mRxpW7djxZ — Faulk tRUMP (@mikealmeida0698) August 9, 2020

Such moments are indeed a motivation for us. May we get inspired by these little champions.