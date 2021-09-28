Girl Wows Internet By Perfectly Imitating Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Dance Moves  

Instagram Reels have become quite popular in the last year and a half. Not just celebrities, but common people too jumped on the bandwagon of trends and earned a humongous fan base. Children are also well versed with this feature and if you are a regular on the social media site, you might have stumbled across many delightful videos of children.

One such kid is Tania, who enjoys over 63,000 followers, and shares adorable dance videos. She performs on popular Bollywood numbers with matching costumes and on-point expressions. Sometimes, she even makes videos with her mother. Recently, the young kid uploaded a dance video that featured her shaking a leg to a popular song, Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The clip showcases Tania dancing in front of a TV screen, on which the original song featuring Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing. Tania perfectly imitates Kareena’s expressions, dance moves, and even the costume. You surely cannot miss it, here give it a look –

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUO4ZiQhr2W/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3f199efa-e005-4b31-8a5e-1c9ec1cb2e31

Earlier her dance video, in which she grooved to Kriti Sanon-starrer song Param Sundari from the movie Mimihad received over 10 million views.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CRvRpITgvpQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CStHhojHMlI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

From Nora Fatehi-starrer Coca-Cola to Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Luv Letter, her Instagram profile is loaded with such adorable dance videos. Tanya has made it her signature to play the original dance video in the background while she is performing.

