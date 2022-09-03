'Girlfriend is IAS Officer': Bihar UPSC Aspirant Shares Struggles After 5 Failed Attempts

UPSC aspirants in India diligently prepare for the civil services examination every year. Due to the high competition, the success rate in the exam is fairly low and many have to meet setbacks even after spending years in diligent preparation. Another such aspirant who had come to Delhi to prepare for the exam had to meet with failure even after five attempts. However, his girlfriend passed the exam and is now an officer.

Harendra Pandey, resident of Bihar, revealed that he attempted the exam five times and failed the prelims test just once. The rest of the time, he performed well but luck did not favour him. However, luck was on the side of his former girlfriend who, he said, is currently an officer. But sadly for the man, she cut off all contact with him after clearing the exam.

Here is the video:

In a conversation with a YouTuber, the former UPSC aspirant who came to Mukherjee Nagar back in 2011 talked about Delhi’s coaching hub and the mistakes that he made during his preparation journey.

He said that most of the youth who prepares for the exam do not even know what the exam is all about. So the foremost thing is to understand the purpose of the exam before starting the preparation. He added that giving or clearing all the three stages of the exam (prelims, mains and interview) does not make sense until you make it to the final list.

Harendra claimed that many of his fellow batch mates are currently high-ranked officials including IAS, IPS and IFS officers but due to several mistakes which he made in the beginning, he failed to clear the exam. One of those was not choosing the right subject for the optional exam during mains. He also said that one shouldn’t come under the influence of so many people and focus on their own approach to studying for the exam.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here