Girls’ Mind-Blowing Expressions on Old Song Wins A Million Hearts

Old Bollywood songs have a charm of their own. Although today’s generation is hooked to pop classics, party numbers, and upbeat Punjabi tracks, songs from the early 80s and 90s can still be heard in a millennial’s home. However, with the advancement of technology, many such vintage soundtracks are being brought back to life. The reprised and remixed versions of these soul-stirring melodies have become a rage on social media.

After the ban of the short-form video application Tik Tok, people have shifted their attention to Instagram, making videos on reels. One such adorable video that has surfaced on the Gram shows two little school-going kids, lip-syncing and dancing to the cult classic song Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji.

The now-viral video was uploaded on Instagram by the girls’ father, Ramesh Bhandari Chetri two weeks ago. It has been gaining momentum ever since. “Superb kids,” read the caption.

The short visual opens with two kids, dressed in school attire grooving their hearts out to the Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji soundtrack from the 1995 film Mr and Mrs ‘55. It was sung by legendary singers Mohammad Rafi and Geeta Dutt.

The two little girls matched the lyrics of the song with just the perfect synchronization, exhibiting funny yet enigmatic expressions. They even danced to the 1995 oldie, sometimes ruffling their skirt and at other times unleashing hilarious gestures through their hands and eyes, taking netizens on a laughter fest.

No sooner after the video was shared by the father on the photo-sharing application than fans flooded the comment section with praises applauding the little girls for their amazing acting. “Oscar award acting chutki,” lavished one user. “Oh what an expression,” exclaimed a second. “They should go to movies,” noted a third.

So far, the video has collected more than 17.8 million views and received over 996k likes on Instagram

This is not the first time the two girls have entertained viewers with their comical expressions and funny dance moves. One look at the Instagram feed of the Bhandari sisters, handled by their father will take you through many such small videos where the girls can be seen acting and dancing to old songs.

What do you think of the talented duo?

