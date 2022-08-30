Girls Playing Volleyball Join 'Kala Chashma' Bandwagon, Video Goes Viral

The much-loved song Kala Chashma from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Baar Baar Dekho is becoming people’s favourite across borders. After many Bollywood and Hollywood stars shared their performances on the song, internet users are also creating their own versions of Kala Chashma’s signature step. Wondering what are we talking about? Recently, a video showing a group of girls dancing to the upbeat song in what appears to be their school surfaced on the internet.

The video has been uploaded on Instagram by an entertainment page. The clip shows girls grooving to the beats of Kala Chashma while playing volleyball on a volleyball court.

The video has been stealing hearts on the internet for its creativity and has garnered praises in the comments section by the viewers. One said, “I didn’t see that coming I didn’t see that coming.” “We as Indians approve. You guys won,” wrote another user. One of them added, “This trend is getting out of hand.” A user also wrote, “Smooth.”

Watch the video here:

The video has been creating a buzz ever since it got viral by a Norwegian dance group that performed the song at a wedding. In the video, group members show their dance moves one by one and the audience looks blown away by their swag and style.

Recently, Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato also jumped on the trendy bandwagon and danced to the track leaving the internet stumped. In the video shared by Demi, they can be seen waiting for Fallon as the quirky beats of Kala Chashma play in the background. Jimmy makes an entry in a grey suit and asks Demi and their band for a quick dance session. However, Fallon stumbles and hilariously falls flat on the ground, only to nail some cool moves to the song.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChYBarfDKtq/

Demi wrote in the video caption, “Jimmy Fallon you ok?” The clip has over two lakh views as of now.

