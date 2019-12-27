IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Shares Photos of Meeting Former Teachers at Alma Mater LSR in Delhi

Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath recently visited her alma-mater Lady Sri Ram college in Delhi. The Mysore-born economist took to Twitter to share some images from the event.

Gopinath graduated from Delhi University's LSR with a degree in Economics. On December 20th, the college hosted her for a dialogue and QnA session with students and teachers.

Taking to Twitter, Gopinath shared images of herself with her former teachers and other students. "Had a wonderful experience visiting my alma mater Lady Shri Ram college of Delhi university where I began my journey in economics in 1989," she wrote. "Such an honor to spend time with some of my fabulous teachers and to hang out with future leaders! A huge debt of gratitude to LSR," Gopinath added.

Had a wonderful experience visiting my alma mater #LadyShriRam college of #delhiuniversity where I began my journey in economics in 1989. Such an honor to spend time with some of my fabulous teachers and to hang out with future leaders! A huge debt of gratitude to LSR 🙏 pic.twitter.com/deUuCVJ6a6 — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) December 26, 2019

The post has generated over a thousand likes already and received hundreds of comments, many from former LSR students who were pleased to their teachers again in one frame. Netizens also congratulated Gopinath for making India proud.

So many familiar professors still in the economics department! #batchof2005 — Aditi Banerjee (@aditibm) December 27, 2019

Agree, LSR is a fantastic college. Had opportunity to go to college many times during my own college days. — bikoo (@meandmarkets) December 26, 2019

Thank you mam... Ur inspiration for millions of Indian youth. — vicky (@vicky1992mishra) December 26, 2019

This is a honour for a student whom became a successful person and then he She visited the university where he she start his School College — Shahid Qureshi (@ShahidQ1214) December 26, 2019

According to LSR's website, Gopinath answered several questions at the LSR event on topics ranging from global economic slowdown and how it impacted India as well as questions on gender, social development and sustainability.

In January, Gopinath, 47 who is also a John Zwaanstra professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University, succeeded Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld to become the first woman to became the chief of IMF.

