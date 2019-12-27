Take the pledge to vote

IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Shares Photos of Meeting Former Teachers at Alma Mater LSR in Delhi

Gopinath graduated from Delhi University's LSR with a degree in Economics.

News18.com

December 27, 2019
Image credit: Twitter/Gita Gopinath

Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath recently visited her alma-mater Lady Sri Ram college in Delhi. The Mysore-born economist took to Twitter to share some images from the event.

Gopinath graduated from Delhi University's LSR with a degree in Economics. On December 20th, the college hosted her for a dialogue and QnA session with students and teachers.

Taking to Twitter, Gopinath shared images of herself with her former teachers and other students. "Had a wonderful experience visiting my alma mater Lady Shri Ram college of Delhi university where I began my journey in economics in 1989," she wrote. "Such an honor to spend time with some of my fabulous teachers and to hang out with future leaders! A huge debt of gratitude to LSR," Gopinath added.

The post has generated over a thousand likes already and received hundreds of comments, many from former LSR students who were pleased to their teachers again in one frame. Netizens also congratulated Gopinath for making India proud.

According to LSR's website, Gopinath answered several questions at the LSR event on topics ranging from global economic slowdown and how it impacted India as well as questions on gender, social development and sustainability.

In January, Gopinath, 47 who is also a John Zwaanstra professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University, succeeded Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld to become the first woman to became the chief of IMF.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
