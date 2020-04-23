BUZZ

4-MIN READ

Give Bats a Break: This Twitter Account Just Schooled Pope for Calling Sinners 'Human Bats'

File image of Pope / AFP.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @GiveBatsABreak reminded the Pope that bats aren't that bad after all.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
Bats have turned into demons in the past couple of months.

The mammals of the "night" have been the hosts of several viruses in the past. Both SARS and MERS epidemics were caused by bat coronaviruses. Bats have also been the natural reservoirs for Marburg virus, Nipah and Hendra viruses. Rabies virus too is carried by them.

But things changed for worse for the bat community when the mammals were put under scanner for spreading new coronavirus to humans - SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19 disease. At the time of writing this, more than 2.5 million people have been affected by the deadly disease and more than 1,80,000 have lost their lives in the battle.

Imparting his knowledge to followers via social media, Pope Francis on Thursday, tweeted that humans should not be like bats. Sinners are like "human bats" that lurk in the dark corners of night and are unable to "recognize" the light, the Pope said.

"When we are in a state of sin, we are like "human bats" who can move about only at night. We find it easier to live in darkness because the light reveals to us what we do not want to see. But then our eyes grow accustomed to darkness and we no longer recognize the light," the Pope tweeted.


His tweet, throwing shade at bats, seemed harmless at first but then a Twitter account (@GiveBatsABreak) came to the rescue of the "villainous" mammals.

The "PR account of bats", dedicated to listing good things that bats contribute to nature, listed down a bunch of "invaluable services" the mammals provide to the ecosystem by venturing out in the dark nights.

From pollination to eating bugs, helping farmers and thus improving food quality for humans, and reforesting after a disaster -- bats practise good work in the dark, @GiveBatsABreak reminded the pope.

"And all this in the face of constant disrespect, threat of injury and death, very little thanks or praise from humans. We ought to “not grow weary in well-doing” as St Paul says and expect to be hated in spite of the good we do. THEN we will be like bats," the user further wrote.



The exchange soon went viral on the microblogging site and the bat vigilante earned praises for "schooling" the Pope.


The account @GiveBatsABreak created in April this year, has been sharing bat facts and appreciation posts for the mammals on a daily basis.



