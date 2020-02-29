'Give Him a Boarding Pass': Jokes on Twitter Take Off after Video Shows Pigeon Inside GoAir Flight

As a video of a pigeon flying inside a GoAir flight on Saturday morning went viral on social media, Desi Netizens made jokes on Twitter, which lifted off faster than most airplanes seem to do.

Several examples of the video posted on Twitter showed a pigeon flying inside a Jaipur bound flight in a GoAir plane. The flight was reportedly ready to take-off, but was delayed for over half and hour after two pigeons escaped from a luggage shelf.

#WATCH | A pigeon inside a Jaipur bound GoAir plane delayed the flight by 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/yuppH1At0P — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 29, 2020

The jokes on Twitter, however, did not get delayed.





Don't they normally harness them to the wings? — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) February 29, 2020

This is literally "bird flying" in the giant bird!!!!

Flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur..held up for 30 mins!!#GoAir "pigeon" on board!!! pic.twitter.com/M0khjmKFSK — Rakesh Bhagat (@RakeshB36568801) February 29, 2020

Okay kabootar — Savage_नारी (@atram_shatram) February 29, 2020

Some even commented that while this pigeon was allowed inside the aircraft, Kunal Kamra still hadn't been allowed to fly.

Even a pigeon can fly around in aeroplane but not Kunal Kamra. #kunalkamra — Peejjah (@Falana_Dimka) February 29, 2020

@kunalkamra88 ki aatma hai yeh — DimDew (@dimpy_dewan) February 29, 2020

Now This poor bird will be banned from all the airlines Same As @kunalkamra88 — Turner (@amjad196) February 29, 2020





Video of two pigeons found in Ahmedabad-Jaipur @goairlinesindia flight is going viral.



Now all Airlines should ban Pigeons from flying, considering safety and personal space of other passengers.



pic.twitter.com/wqghyDLHcJ — Prathap ಕಣಗಾಲ್ (@Kanagalogy) February 29, 2020

But the one that perhaps wasn't on Twitter. In one such video of the pigeon, a person can be heard saying, "Issue him a boarding pass!"

Ek Kabootar Plane Ke Andar! #Ahmedabad



Ahmedabad-Jaipur Go- Air flight delayed by 30 minutes after a pigeon flew from the Hand Luggage Storage . pic.twitter.com/7AckGFF4Ol — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) February 29, 2020

Now, there's even a Twitter account for the pigeon inside the flight.

@pigeon_go this is none of anyone's business — Pigeon spotted inside Jaipur bound Go Air flight, (@pigeon_go) February 29, 2020

We have decided to stan.