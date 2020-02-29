English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Give Him a Boarding Pass': Jokes on Twitter Take Off after Video Shows Pigeon Inside GoAir Flight

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

"Even a pigeon can fly around in an GoAir plane, but Kunal Kamra can't" said an user.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
Share this:

As a video of a pigeon flying inside a GoAir flight on Saturday morning went viral on social media, Desi Netizens made jokes on Twitter, which lifted off faster than most airplanes seem to do.

Several examples of the video posted on Twitter showed a pigeon flying inside a Jaipur bound flight in a GoAir plane. The flight was reportedly ready to take-off, but was delayed for over half and hour after two pigeons escaped from a luggage shelf.

The jokes on Twitter, however, did not get delayed.


Some even commented that while this pigeon was allowed inside the aircraft, Kunal Kamra still hadn't been allowed to fly.


But the one that perhaps wasn't on Twitter. In one such video of the pigeon, a person can be heard saying, "Issue him a boarding pass!"

Now, there's even a Twitter account for the pigeon inside the flight.

Screengrab of Twitter biography.

We have decided to stan.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story