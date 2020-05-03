'Give PPE Kits Instead': Twitter Thinks IAF Showering Flowers on Covid-19 Hospitals is 'Waste'

On Sunday, Indian Air Force aircrafts showered flower petals over hospitals treating Covid-19 patients and also held a flypast of the Sukhoi-30 aircraft. The Navy’s ships will be lit up during the day too. All of this to express gratitude towards coronavirus warriors who are battling the pandemic.
This comes after Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, announced that the Defence Forces will be paying a tribute to those fighting coronavirus from the frontlines.
The gesture began with laying of flowers at the police memorial in Delhi and in other cities this morning to honour police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, according to reports.
Several took to Twitter to share visuals of the helicopters showering flowers:
#WATCH chopper showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial #Delhi. #coronavirus #salutecoronawarriors @IAF_MCC @dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/xSioMVpL3K
— Sumit Chaudhary (@sumit0707) May 3, 2020
Health workers assembled near #Trivandrum General Hospital gate, to receive honour from Indian Air force. Soon, IAF helicopter will be showering flower petals to honour them. #CoronaWarriors #IAF #covid19kerala pic.twitter.com/19pJ1MHtX2 — Aashish (@aash_tvm) May 3, 2020
Watch: @IAF_MCC chopper showers flower petals on the #NationalPoliceMemorial in the National Capital to thank police officials for their contribution in the fight against #CoronaVirus 🙏#COVID19 #CoronaWarrior @NewsX@Inkhabar @IndiaNews_itv pic.twitter.com/189TKNUcGu
— AISHVARYA JAIN (@aishvaryjain) May 3, 2020
#IndiaFightsCOVID19 IAF jets, Navy choppers to shower flower petals to salute spirit of Corona Warriors.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus #IndianArmy #IndianNavy pic.twitter.com/yUgGNFuQKs — Kaustuva R Gupta (@KaustuvaRGupta) May 3, 2020
While some appreciated this gesture and said that it would help boost morale, others felt that this is waste of resources which could have been utilised for something much more important, like PPE kits and protective gear for medical professionals.
Can the IAF planes airdrop testing kits & personal protective equipment across the country during the nationwide fly-past on Sunday?
At least that’d justify this otherwise utterly pointless exercise.
— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) May 1, 2020
They excel in wasting money in charades and brazenly! All this while doctors are complaining of salary cuts, conveyance & lodging issues and more. — Swati Singh (@Swati2610) May 1, 2020
Pls don’t waste money in this stupidity instead provide ppe to hospitals for doctors safety🙏🏻🙏🏻
— Dr.Mayank Varshney (@Drmv007Mayank) May 1, 2020
What have we become? Where is our practical sensibilities? How much money will be wasted for this drama? Would it not be better if people in position of honour and dignity refrained from frivolous display of wastage & instead sponsored PPE and masks for the doctors. Jai Hind. — Humanity Vigilante (@Rebecca71367554) May 2, 2020
Is this the need of India where people are donating money to pmcares fund. Is India out of danger. We love the work but kindly do when we will be outof danger. We are still fighting so donot waste public money in this way.
— soubhagya ranjan (@soubhagyaranja4) May 1, 2020