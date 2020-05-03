'Give PPE Kits Instead': Twitter Thinks IAF Showering Flowers on Covid-19 Hospitals is 'Waste'

On Sunday, Indian Air Force aircrafts showered flower petals over hospitals treating Covid-19 patients and also held a flypast of the Sukhoi-30 aircraft. The Navy’s ships will be lit up during the day too. All of this to express gratitude towards coronavirus warriors who are battling the pandemic.

This comes after Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, announced that the Defence Forces will be paying a tribute to those fighting coronavirus from the frontlines.

The gesture began with laying of flowers at the police memorial in Delhi and in other cities this morning to honour police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, according to reports.

Several took to Twitter to share visuals of the helicopters showering flowers:



Health workers assembled near #Trivandrum General Hospital gate, to receive honour from Indian Air force. Soon, IAF helicopter will be showering flower petals to honour them. #CoronaWarriors #IAF #covid19kerala pic.twitter.com/19pJ1MHtX2 — Aashish (@aash_tvm) May 3, 2020





While some appreciated this gesture and said that it would help boost morale, others felt that this is waste of resources which could have been utilised for something much more important, like PPE kits and protective gear for medical professionals.





Can the IAF planes airdrop testing kits & personal protective equipment across the country during the nationwide fly-past on Sunday?

At least that’d justify this otherwise utterly pointless exercise. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) May 1, 2020

They excel in wasting money in charades and brazenly! All this while doctors are complaining of salary cuts, conveyance & lodging issues and more. — Swati Singh (@Swati2610) May 1, 2020







Pls don’t waste money in this stupidity instead provide ppe to hospitals for doctors safety🙏🏻🙏🏻

— Dr.Mayank Varshney (@Drmv007Mayank) May 1, 2020

What have we become? Where is our practical sensibilities? How much money will be wasted for this drama? Would it not be better if people in position of honour and dignity refrained from frivolous display of wastage & instead sponsored PPE and masks for the doctors. Jai Hind. — Humanity Vigilante (@Rebecca71367554) May 2, 2020



