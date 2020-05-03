BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Give PPE Kits Instead': Twitter Thinks IAF Showering Flowers on Covid-19 Hospitals is 'Waste'

Petals being showered on Delhi's Police War Memorial

While some appreciated this gesture and said that it would help boost morale, others felt that this is waste of resources which could have been utilised for something much more important.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
On Sunday, Indian Air Force aircrafts showered flower petals over hospitals treating Covid-19 patients and also held a flypast of the Sukhoi-30 aircraft. The Navy’s ships will be lit up during the day too. All of this to express gratitude towards coronavirus warriors who are battling the pandemic.

This comes after Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, announced that the Defence Forces will be paying a tribute to those fighting coronavirus from the frontlines.

The gesture began with laying of flowers at the police memorial in Delhi and in other cities this morning to honour police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, according to reports.

Several took to Twitter to share visuals of the helicopters showering flowers:




While some appreciated this gesture and said that it would help boost morale, others felt that this is waste of resources which could have been utilised for something much more important, like PPE kits and protective gear for medical professionals.






