'Give them a Netflix Special': These Girls on TikTok are Breaking the Internet with Their 'Magic Show'

Internet is one space that has given chance to everyone to showcase their talent. Be it vloggers, bloggers or TikTok users, people have become social media influencers and celebrities with their content on the Internet. In one such case, a group of girls are breaking the Internet with their expressions in less than a minute.

The TikTok of this group has gone viral and people are in awe of their expressions. No words, no imitation. The four girls reenact a magic show where everyone knows the tricks are just an illusion but are always in awe of what they see.

The video was shared on Twitter on Saturday and has been going viral since then with 2,400 likes and 36,600 views. Well, the video has a meme potential too and many people are on it already. Some are finding the act analogous to how people are fooled by politicians with promises that are never fulfilled and how they are made to believe the illusions.

TikTok is a popular Chinese video sharing app and helped people who lacked means to make it big in the entertainment industry. However, the app is now banned in India after border skirmishes with China in Ladakh. TikTok was among several other apps, including PUBG, that faced ban after the border escalations. This app helped many to keep up their spirits during the long weeks of lockdown and indoor confinement this year.

Earlier in May, Orissa High Court said that TikTok mobile app needs to be properly regulated as it often demonstrates a degrading culture and encourages pornography. "Tik Tok mobile app which often demonstrates a degrading culture and encourage pornography besides paedophiles and explicit disturbing content, is required to be properly regulated so as to save the teens from its negative impact," observed Justice SK Panigrahi.

The observation of the High Court came while disposing of a bail petition involving a suicide case in Sambalpur district.