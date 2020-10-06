Givenchy's 'Three-toed Socks and Sandals' are Reminding Netizens of Scooby Doo. Here's Why

French luxury brand Givenchy launched its spring season 2021 collection on October 4 and one of its creations has caught netizens’ attention more than others.

The collection also featured three-toed-socks and sandals and has amused critics and regular people alike. The product has left netizens drawing some hilarious comparisons to Scooby Doo’s feet since the socks were the same colour as the cartoon character’s feet.

A user tweeted her reaction, “My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it.” The tweet had pictures of Givenchy's latest creation accompanied by Scooby doo’s feet in another image.

My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it pic.twitter.com/wVTkcVlELO — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) October 4, 2020

Some people thought the image from Givenchy’s collection was from the Scooby Doo movie where the cartoon dresses up as a lady. “I thought this was scooby dressed as the old lady on the plane lol,” the comment read.

I thought this was scooby dressed as the old lady on the plane lol https://t.co/HmpSfrXgLz pic.twitter.com/Eekz70vYRb — s t a n 🍒 (@spiropyran) October 5, 2020

Another tweet said, “You you wear tabis i wear three toed givenchy sandals we are NOT the same x.” Tabis are traditional Japanese socks.

you wear tabis i wear three toed givenchy sandals we are NOT the same x pic.twitter.com/UgSklIwp9t — Emma Hope Allwood / EHA (@emmahopeall) October 4, 2020

One tweet also pointed out how this is not the first time that the three-toed sandal is making its debut. Alexander McQueen's fall winter collection in 1997 for Givenchy also featured a similar creation.

matthew williams of givenchy referencing/resurrecting fall winter 1997 three toe shoes —originally designed by alexander mcqueen— for his spring summer 2021 collection pic.twitter.com/Dm2PH7Cq6x — ً (@hcelimane) October 5, 2020

The New creation was part of Givenchy’s new Creative Director Matthew M. Williams’ debut collection for the Paris Fashion Week. The event was held digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic. Williams is a former associate of American hip-hop artist and designer Kanye West. Apart from Scooby Doo-esque sandals, the collection included chunky slide sandals, horned baseball caps, belt bags, and clothes and accessories inspired by the recurring motif of Givenchy’s history and the love locks of Paris.

Speaking to Vogue, Williams explained his inspiration behind the three-toed sandals. “Riccardo Tisci, John Galliano and Lee McQueen were such informative figures in my education of fashion. I looked up to everything they did so much, so it’s inherently in the way I think,” he said. Williams explained how Alexander McQueen’s horn heels provided the foundation for the minimalist pumps and the much-talked about three-toed sandals.

McQueen worked at Givenchy from 1996 to 2001 before going on to work on his own brand.