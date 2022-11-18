Glasgow Model, Juggling Between Jobs to Pay off Mortgage, Enters Adult Content; Then...

Ever since adult content creation sites like Fanvue and OnlyFans emerged, they have been used extensively by models to make quick bucks and for some, they even helped them scrape through financial hurdles. One of them is 25-year-old Chloe from Glasgow who had been struggling to pay off the mortgage on her first home.

According to a Daily Star report, Chloe bought a house in the year 2019 for 2.1 lakh pounds, which is roughly Rs 2 crore. She bought it on the mortgage and repaying it required her to work two shifts, one at a call centre and the other as a bartender. Talking to Mirror, she said that it was her dream to own a house of her own and she started earning and saving when she was 16 to fulfil her dreams.

However, juggling two jobs was not easy and she soon decided to start creating adult content at the adults-only subscription page Fanvue. She decided to cash in on her already existing popularity on Instagram and very soon she had a sizable following on Fanvue too. She was able to pay off her entire mortgage within just 12 years of making her Fanvue account. Chole then quit her job last year to become a full-time adult content creator. At present, she earns around Rs 57 lakh a month from her Fanvue subscribers.

Now she’s on track to purchase her second property and it’s all down to her racy content. Chloe has talked about some of the fetishes that her subscribers have and some requests include writing their names on her body. She also said that she receives some negative feedback from people around her for her line of work. About it, Chole said, “You’ve got to focus on the 90% of positive vibes rather than the 10%.”

