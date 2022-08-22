Glass Piece Extracted From Patient's Stomach in Odisha’s Berhampur

A man suffering from severe abdominal pain was operated by a team of doctors who have extracted a piece of glass from his stomach. The surgery was done at Berhampur MKCG hospital. Doctors were also wondering how the piece of glass made its way into the patient’s stomach.

According to sources, the man was drinking alcohol with his friends. The man went to Surat in Gujarat and worked there in the cotton mill. About 10 days ago he was drinking with his friends. After consuming alcohol, due to unbearable pain, he left Surat and fled to his village. Later, his stomach and legs started to swell. As the pain became unbearable, he consulted the MKCG medical team in Berhampur.

After the X-ray report, there was a glass seen inside his stomach. The doctor informed that the patient’s condition is stable.

In another similar incident, a 55-year-old Bangladeshi woman who had been suffering from severe stomach pain for four years, was finally operated upon and it was found that she had a pair of scissors hidden in her stomach for nearly 20 years.

According to the news agency EFE, the scissors got stuck in her stomach when she had undergone a gall bladder operation 20 years ago, thus, rendering her incapacitated and reeling in pain.

The removal surgery took place last week at the Sadar Hospital which is situated in the western Khulna division of Bangladesh. Walur Rahman Nayan, the doctor who supervised the operation, said that the patient was doing very well.

“She had surgery at a clinic in Meherpur in 2002 for getting the gallbladder stone removed. But the scissors were left inside,” he said.

“When she came down to the hospital, we did an X-ray which finally revealed the scissors inside her abdomen,” he explained.

Rozina, Bachena’s daughter-in-law, said that the family was were relieved that the operation concluded successfully. “I saw her always complaining of abdominal pain. But we never thought there could be anything inside her abdomen,” she said.

