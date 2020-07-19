Glasses Fogging Over Because of Mask? Scottish Optician Offers Life-saving Hacks

A Scottish optician turned into a good samaritan recently after he addressed a very important issue that no one seemed to have been talking about: how to wear masks without fogging up your glasses.

Anyone who wears glasses would swear by the difficulties faced by them while wearing both the mask and glasses. The biggest problem was the fogging up of the glasses due when speaking or even just breathing.

In the now viral video, the optician from Scotland's Miller and Mcllure Opticians shared three simple ways to wear the mask that would prevent the glasses from getting fogged.

The first step he suggested was to simply wear the mask below the glasses - i.e., wear the mask firmly first and then put on the glasses on top.

The second technique involved using a tissue paper below the mask to keep breath from leaking out to the glasses. The third involves a pair of strings.

The video has gone viral for all the right reasons with many thinking the optician for sharing the hacks.

With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, medical experts and epidemiologists suggest mandatory wearing of face masks. And such hacks might come in handy in case you wear glasses and don't want to have your vision blurred every time you step out the house.