Glenn Maxwell Becomes Rs 14.25 Crore Richer With RCB Purchase and IPL Fans Had a Lot of Memes

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell who could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches while playing for Kings XI Punjab in the recently-concluded IPL 2020, has been picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore for the upcoming season on Thursday.

RCB and Chennai Super Kings were involved in an intense bidding war, at the end of which the Bangalore franchise trumped Chennai. Maxwell will now join Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to form a destructive batting unit on paper.

The news that Maxwell was bought for big bucks was instantly turned into a meme on microblogging site Twitter by fans and followers of the cash-rich tournament.

Stuff that keeps getting more expensive every year:1. Petrol2. Diesel3. Glenn Maxwell#IPLAuction2021— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell after every IPL Auction. pic.twitter.com/RDFoJ3mBC1— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 18, 2021

RCB at #IPLAuction2021 after buying Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 CR pic.twitter.com/CeXWQczmVj— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 18, 2021

Punjab Kings watching other IPL teams bidding on Glenn Maxwell. #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/0eFOAAyJd0— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 18, 2021

When the Bid goes above 14cr Glenn Maxwell be like ... #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/xQe1c8DKGL— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell at IPL auctions be like :#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/2uSaiCYbJa— Priya 🇮🇳😎 (@Priya_srt10) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell last in 3 Auction:2018: 9Cr2020: 10.75Cr2021: 14.25Cr— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 18, 2021

Prior to the auction, Maxwell had said playing for RCB will be 'pretty cool'.

"That'll be awesome. AB [is] one of my idols and one of the guys I've always tried to watch the way he goes about [things]," Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "It'll be awesome to work with him, and he's always been really helpful to me along the journey. Whenever I've caught up with him, he's been brilliant. So to be able to work with him first hand will be pretty cool.

"I get along with Virat pretty well. It'll be certainly nice to work under Virat and will certainly enjoy batting with him - that's for sure."

Notably, Maxwell was earlier picked up by the KXIP franchise for over 10 crores, a fact that was brought up every single time the Aussie failed while batting for the team in 2020.

To his credit, Maxwell returned to his usual destructive ways when India met with the Aussies for limited-overs cricket in his home country.

