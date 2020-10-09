Glenn Maxwell Greeted With Unflattering Memes as KXIP Register Their Fifth Loss in IPL 2020

The dangerous Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell has looked uncharacteristic with the bat in the IPL 2020 season so far. Maxwell, who is one of the top picks of Kings XI Punjab, was expected to join the party with Nicholas Pooran whose blitzkrieg put the team in the hunt as KXIP was chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad's target of 202 on Thursday in Dubai.

However, the destructive batsman was run out in the 11th over of the second innings when Priyam Garg returned with the bull's eye throw when the former tried to sneak in a single. Maxwell could only manage 7 (12) as Pooran (77 off 37), despite in good touch, was left with too much to achieve with no support whatsoever from his teammates.

As it turned out, KXIP was handed a huge defeat of 69 runs as the franchise registered yet another loss in the tournament, Thursday night's loss being their fifth out of the six matches they have played so far in IPL 2020. This, despite the fact that the Orange Cap belongs to KXIP's captain KL Rahul who has accumulated 313 runs so far in the tournament.

Seeing KXIP on the losing end didn't sit well with fans who did not mince any words to greet Maxwell and his franchise with brutal memes.

#SRHvKXIP *When you have not been performing in any match and #KXIP fans also don't want you in playing XI*Glenn Maxwell be like: pic.twitter.com/cMcJXycz9u — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 8, 2020

Maxwell in #KXIP & Kedar Jadhav in #CSK is as useless as Traffic Lights in GTA. 🙏#SRHvKXIP — banna. (@iBeingJaii) October 8, 2020

KXIP have been the most consistent IPL team in the last 5-6 seasons. They have consistently failed to qualify for the play-offs. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 8, 2020

KXIP to every IPL Team 🙂 pic.twitter.com/S5RB5n2EWH — Prabh (@_dukhi_atma) October 8, 2020

To their credit, Sunrisers Hyderabad exhibited all-round display on the field. Batting first, Jonny Bairstow (97 off 55) and David Warner (50 off 40) stitched an opening partnership of 160 which helped team post a commanding total of 201 on the board. Spinner Rashid Khan once again bowled a spell that ensured that the opponents couldn't free their arms when they needed to. Khan scalped 3 in his four overs and gave away just 12 runs.