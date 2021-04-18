Glenn Maxwell Shines Again for RCB and It's Raining Memes on Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings

Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell seems to have found his mojo back ever since he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for IPL 2021. Bought for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore, Maxwell donned the Orange Cap on Sunday after he smashed a brisk 78 off 49 (9 boundaries, 3 sixes) against Kolkata Knight Riders, taking his score tally to 176 in just three matches. Maxwell, along with Mr 360 AB de Villiers (76 off 34), helped RCB propel to a handsome score of 204/4 as KKR began their run chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Maxwell’s wonders with the bat once again brought the bitter memories of IPL 2020 where the Aussie cricketer could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

This was followed by Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, trending (again) on microblogging site Twitter as IPL fans imagined her reaction after her ex-teammate went all-out against Eoin Morgan's KKR.

Finding sweet connection and sublime timing, Maxwell built the innings with Devdutt Padikkal, providing the stability his side needed after RCB were reduced to 9/2 with captain Virat Kohli returning to the dugout in the second over of the match for 5 runs.

Maxwell was earlier picked up by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020 where he was bought by the franchise for over 10 crores, something that was brought up during the previous encounters in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League where he performed well with the bat.

