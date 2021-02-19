Glenn Maxwell to Sachin Baby, IPL 2021 Auction Was a Match of Hilarious Memes

The player auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was supposed to be 'mini', but it set records of sorts for the most expensive player and three other players close behind as the money raked in for the popular tournament.

The mini-auction, which held in Chennai on February 18 ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL, was filled with enthusiasm not just for the eight franchises but also for netizens. As the eight teams' management were busy in the bidding process to bolster their squads, fans entertained themselves as and when news trickled in.

In fact, the pun didn't stop with the fans, as even franchises joined the party to take a dig at one another as they kept losing or winning a bid. The IPL mini-auction kept everyone on their toes and had some unexpected news too. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the bid to secure South African all-rounder Christopher Morris, who was the biggest draw of the day at Rs 16.25 crore. Additionally, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) splurged on picking up Kiwi pace sensation Kyle Jamieson at Rs 15 crore, while IPL 'big show' Glen Maxwell was also roped in the team for Rs 14.25 crore.

However, another surprising trend kept netizens busy with Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun ruled the charts even before the mini-auction commenced. Netizens kept themselves busy with sharing memes about which team the all-rounder would be placed on. Nevertheless, there was also some confusion over names until experts of the game pitched in to clear that Sachin Baby is not the prodigal son of the batting legend. Even some were confused about Shah Rukh Khan's name trending on the microblogging site. They too were relieved when it turned out to be about a promising cricketer from Kerela.

Here are some of the gems which kept most fans and netizens busy:

One creative bee used the popular Godzilla vs Kong meme to summarise the IPL 2021 auction.

Another user poked fun on why Maxwell went for a record price. He posted a with a morphed tweet with Tesla creator Elon Musk tweeting about the Aussie all-rounder.

The reason why Maxwell was sold at such a high price. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/mc0jGyN3mL— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 18, 2021

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals shared a funny meme on Maxwell's bid by RCB. They jokingly wrote, "Thanks for reducing the RCB's purse."

RCB immediately responded with a cheeky tweet, with a Leonardo DiCaprio inspired meme and wrote 'Chris Morris' did the same to RR’s purse.

Another Twitterati used a screenshot from the famous and trending 'pawri ho rahi hai' inspired meme to establish the battle between RCB and former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to acquire Maxwell.

RCB and CSK bidding for MaxwellMaxwell: pic.twitter.com/oDiEsp0uEB— Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) February 18, 2021

Upon learning CSK is roping in long format specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, another user used MS Dhoni’s snapshot from a TVC.

Masterstroke By CSK !!!bought there batting coach pujara as a player #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/HiUbdOtXU5— sâgâr (@sagarcastic45) February 18, 2021

Sachin Baby, a 32-year-old cricketer from Kerala, was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a base price of Rs 20 lakh for IPL 2021 season. Notably, it was the same day when South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the costliest ever buy in IPL Auction history after he was bought for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

Although these buys did make some noise online, the fact that Sachin Baby was picked by RCB in the same auction that legendary Sachin Tendulkar's cricketer son Arjun Tendulkar was a part of, gave birth to inevitable memes that chirped more on the bird app.