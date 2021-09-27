Glenn Maxwell's Outrageous Switch Hits Against Mumbai Indians Inspire Memes

Left-handed or right-handed batter? Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell justified his million-dollar contract on Sunday night going up against the mighty Mumbai Indians and thrashing them on every chance he got. The Aussie cricketer smashed 56 (37) before scalping two important MI wickets giving away only 23 in his 4 overs. For his invaluable efforts, Maxwell was deservedly awarded the player of the match title.

While RCB eventually won the contest comfortably by 54 runs and Harshal Patel’s hat-trick was a sight to behold, it was perhaps Maxwell’s all round show (quite literally) that captured the attention of those who tuned in to the previous night’s encounter. The dangerous right-handed batter’s fiery half-century was a dominant one, one that almost made him look like he was a southpaw. Yes, there were switch hits, plenty of them, in case you missed his innings. His fluid batting style also inspired a bunch of memes. Here are a few of them:

Glen Maxwell bowls well, fields well and bats well with both the hands. He is the first 4D player.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 26, 2021

Glenn Maxwell doing a Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/2e3s05S0zO— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 26, 2021

Glenn Maxwell playing against MI#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/LzMbVOABdX— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) September 26, 2021

Can't you imagine a batsman played reverse shot against a fast bowler. Glenn Maxwell played a Reverse shot for a Four against Adam Milne. pic.twitter.com/STOgrtsXw4— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 26, 2021

“Very happy, especially the way we won. It was a difficult start when we lost Devdutt. He came in the second over to try and get me out… KS came out and played some amazing shots. He took the pressure off me. Maxi’s innings was unbelievable," RCB skipper Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“Tonight I don’t think there’s no complaints whatsoever, I will give it a 10 especially on the field. Maybe in batting, I will give it 8, we should’ve got 20-25 more - really put the opposition under pressure and not allow them to come back after a breakthrough."

