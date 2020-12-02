Glenn Maxwell's Ridiculous Reverse-sweep Six Against India Leaves Twitter Speechless

Glenn Maxwell knows a thing or two about switch hits.

India finally broke their losing streak after the Men in Blue outperformed Australia in third and final ODI at Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

Batting first, India was reduced to 152/5 when Ravindra Jadeja (66 off 50) and Hardik Pandya 92 (76) took the matters into their own hands as the duo brought up 300 for India with the last 100 runs coming in only 51 deliveries.

Chasing 303 with no David Warner in the squad, Australia had a tough going despite another half-century by captain Aaron Finch (75 off 82).

The middle-order batsmen did get some momentum back with Cameron Green (21), Alex Carey (38), Ashton Agar (28) providing handy knocks to keep the hosts in the hunt. But there was one batsman who was still out there in the middle, keeping the Indian bowlers on their toes-- Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell, who had a forgetful IPL outing for Kings XI Punjab in 2020, returned to his usual element in the yellow in the ODI series with back-to-back brilliant performances. Wednesday wasn't any different for the batter who threw his bat around for a quick 59 (38) that included three boundaries and four sixes.

There was, however, one six that came off Maxwell's bat that left everyone in attendance as well as outside spellbound.

During the 43rd over bowled by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, right-handed Maxwell danced on the pitch and sent the third delivery for a gigantic 100-m six. Wait there's more. It was on a reverse sweep.

It's hard to describe the shot in words, so here you go:

Those who were witness to the ridiculous shot, wrote down their thoughts on Twitter.

Jasprit Bumrah eventually got the better off of Maxwell with a perfect yorker and the Aussie was eventually scalped for 59 in the 45th over.

India registered their first win of the ODI series by 13 runs, while Australia sealed the series 2-1.