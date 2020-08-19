BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Glimpses of Tirur Railway Station Beautified with Potted Plants Amuse Netizens

Tirur Railway Station. (Image credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Railways)

Since being shared online the post has not only received appreciation but has also got some netizens asking pertinent questions about the maintenance.

Share this:

Indian Railways has shared glimpses of the Tirur Railway Station. The station has been beautified with plants at various parts across the area.

Sharing the photos, the Indian Railways tweeted, "Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station."

Since being shared online the post has not only received appreciation but has also got some netizens asking pertinent questions about the maintenance. Till now, the tweet has been liked by more than 16 hundred users.

A user pointed out how it is difficult to maintain potted plants. She said, “Potted plants are always difficult to maintain over the period of time. Why can't we make it a simple & elegant instead of adding the things on the ground. Remember less is always more”.

Another user, who lauded the efforts of the department wrote, "Truly delighted to see a railway station that is well maintained. Hope to visit once the lockdown is lifted."

Take a look at some of the other reactions on the post:

With our ability to access parks and public spaces limited amid global lockdowns, there has never been a better time to embrace greenery and you can do the same at your home too and here's how.

