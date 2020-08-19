Glimpses of Tirur Railway Station Beautified with Potted Plants Amuse Netizens

Indian Railways has shared glimpses of the Tirur Railway Station. The station has been beautified with plants at various parts across the area.

Sharing the photos, the Indian Railways tweeted, "Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station."

Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station. pic.twitter.com/LNxS3Svvfc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 17, 2020

Since being shared online the post has not only received appreciation but has also got some netizens asking pertinent questions about the maintenance. Till now, the tweet has been liked by more than 16 hundred users.

A user pointed out how it is difficult to maintain potted plants. She said, “Potted plants are always difficult to maintain over the period of time. Why can't we make it a simple & elegant instead of adding the things on the ground. Remember less is always more”.

Potted plants are always difficult to maintain over the period of time. Why can't we make it a simple & elegant instead of adding the things on the ground. Remember less is always more. — Anil Kumbhare (@AnilKumbhare2) August 18, 2020

Another user, who lauded the efforts of the department wrote, "Truly delighted to see a railway station that is well maintained. Hope to visit once the lockdown is lifted."

Truly delighted to see a railway station that is well maintained. Hope to visit once the lockdown is lifted. — Amber Dey (@dey_amber) August 18, 2020

Take a look at some of the other reactions on the post:

kudos to tirur station master — hareendranathan mv (@hareendranatha6) August 18, 2020

Beautiful. Hopefully it would be maintained as well.. that would be real winner for the transformation. — Somnath Wagh (@catchsom1000) August 18, 2020

Good idea from trees provide is in station like Tirur. Congratulations — Aloke kumar Das (@aloked54) August 17, 2020

Good work Railways, we need to do such work for more n more stations on fast track। — shashank (@BharatArmyArmy) August 17, 2020

Please have it pan India and conduct contest every year for Best Green Station — Ssanjay Tannk (@SsanjayTannk) August 17, 2020

With our ability to access parks and public spaces limited amid global lockdowns, there has never been a better time to embrace greenery and you can do the same at your home too and here's how.