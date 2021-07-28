Global Dementia to Grow Three-fold, 152 Million Cases by 2050: Study

Researchers from the University of Washington have predicted that the global count of cases of Dementia will increase three-fold and reach around 152 million by the year 2050. Based on the trends like smoking and high Body Mass Index (BMI), which are considered to be Dementia’s risk factors, the estimation noted that the cases will increase from 57.7 million cases in 2019 to almost 152.8 million by 2050. Areas like eastern Sub-Saharan and North Africa, and the Middle East reportedthe highest number of cases..

Emma Nichols, an expert with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, led the research. It also showed that there are positive trends seen along the lines of access to education which exhibited a curb in Dementia prevalence globally. However, this influence was nullified when trends in smoking, high blood sugar, and high BMI were taken into account.

Talking about the aids provided by the research, Emma, in an interview with Daily Mail, said, “The estimates that have surfaced in the research will help the policymakers to better understand the trajectory of the increase in the global cases and identify the drivers of this increase in a particular geographical setting.”

“It is vital that research focused on disease-modifying treatments and low-cost remedies to prevent or delay Dementia onset are carried out, looking at the sharp increase in the number of cases globally,” she added.

There are multiple factors and diseases that can cause Dementia, the impaired ability to think, remember, and make decisions. The estimates that the research showcased align with the projections released by the World Health Organization. According to the WHO, the global cases of Dementia will reach 152 million by 2050. WHO report also states that almost 50 million people with Dementia exist, and nearly 10 million new cases emerge every year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here