In a step to promote humane ways to get rid of pests, the Telangana government has banned the use of glue traps to catch rodents. The move came after an appeal by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. Speaking to News18, Harshil Maheshwari, senior advocacy officer in the group said: “Our organisation had urged all the states and UTs in India to ban the manufacture, sale and use of illegal glue traps for rodent control, vide our letter dated May 04, 2021. Telangana is the first state to do it. We applaud the Telangana government for setting the precedence and request the other states and UTs to follow suit."

The directive to ban glue traps, however, is old. In 2011, the Animal Welfare Board of India had asked all states and Union Territories in India to ban this device that goes against the spirit of Prevention Of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. In a circular reiterating the same in November 2020, the Board noted that glue traps are still being manufactured and sold widely in India. The release warned that according to Section 11 (I) PCA Act 1960, a person using such a trap is liable to pay a fine which can extend to Rs 100 or face imprisonment up to three months, or both on subsequent offences.

What are glue traps?

Glue traps are devices that consist of pieces of cardboard, fiberboard or plastic coated with a sticky adhesive, designed to ensnare any small animal who wanders across or lands on its surface.

Why are glue traps cruel?

According to PETA, animals stuck to glue traps die an agonising death. The devices can

Rip patches of skin, fur and feathers off the animals’ bodies as they struggle to escape.



Many animals even chew off their own legs trying to get free.



Some animals get their faces stuck in the glue and suffocate, which can take hours.



Glue-trap manufacturers generally direct consumers to throw animals in the trash along with the trap, leaving the victims to suffer for days until they finally die of starvation, dehydration or stress.



Glue traps also pose disease risks to human beings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health Canada specifically warn against their use because of the threat of hantaviruses posed when terrified, ensnared animals lose control of their bodily functions.

What are the humane ways to get rid of rodents?

No, finding Pied Piper is not the solution. There are other ways through which it can be done, says PETA.

Eliminate the animals’ food sources by keeping counter surfaces, floors and cabinets clean and store dry food and pet food in chew-proof containers.



Seal trash cans (use bungee cords on lids), never feed companion animals outside, pick up fallen fruit and vegetables in orchards and gardens if possible, and never feed wildlife.



Reduce hiding places by keeping grass and vegetation trimmed back and outdoor furniture, grills and barbecues and wood piles away from buildings.



Ammonia-soaked cotton balls or rags drive rodents out.



If any rodents need to be removed from homes, it can be done with humane cage traps. Live traps must be checked hourly since trapped animals can quickly die from stress, exposure or dehydration.



Rodents must be released within 100 yards of where they were found because animals who are relocated beyond their natural territory have trouble finding adequate food, water and shelter, and die as a result.

Mice plague in Australia

It is interesting to note that while India devises ways to get rid of rodents in more humane ways, Australia has been tackling a mice plague. In fact, a report in the BBC says that the rodents at New South Wales in Australia forced a jail to relocate thousands of inmates while it carried out cleaning and renovations. “The mice have caused extensive damage to prison infrastructure, including internal wiring and ceiling panels. New South Wales is suffering from the worst mouse plague in decades.

“A bumper grain harvest has boosted the number of the rodents in the south-eastern state, where they have have been wreaking havoc for months, especially at farms," the report added. In response, the government of New South Wales allocated A$50m (£27m; $37m) in grants for a chemical called bromadiolone which has been described as ‘napalm for mice’, another report by the news organisation said.

