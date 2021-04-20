Glued to a Screen? Trying to Multitask With Your Phone Can Hurt, Maim or Even Kill You

As much as they are a utility, mobile phones can be a major distraction as well. There are several reports of people walking into someone or hitting themselves into a pole or a vehicle, sometimes fatally, because they got distracted by a call or message on their cellphones while they were in the middle of a road or a mall or driving their cars. There have been many incidences to remind us about this time and again.

A recent video shows a woman falling into the mall fountain while walking and texting. Another report said a woman in Madrid, Spain, walked right off a metro rail platform and fell on the tracks with the train was approaching. This took place because the woman was looking at her phone and did not realise where the platform ended.

According to a WHO report, mobile phones cause serious distraction and are a growing threat to road safety. “Studies suggest that drivers using a mobile phone are approximately four times more likely to be involved in a crash than when a driver does not use a phone,” the report said.

Using mobile phones can cause drivers to take their eyes and minds off the road and the surrounding environment.

According to a Pew Research report, 49%adults say they have been passengers in a car when the driver was sending or reading text messages on their cellphone. Overall, 44% of adults say they have been passengers of drivers who used the cellphone in a way that put themselves or others in danger. Nearly half (47%) of all texting adults say they have sent or read a text message while driving. That compares to one in three (34%) texting teens aged 16-17 who said they had “texted while driving”, in a September 2009 survey.

Beyond driving, one in six (17%) cellphone owning adults say they have physically bumped into another person or an object because they were distracted by talking or texting on their phone. That amounts to 14% of all American adults who have been so engrossed in talking, texting or otherwise using their cell phones that they bumped into something or someone.

Similarly, researchers at Ohio University, Illinois State University and Nebraska University in the US have found that students sending and receiving messages while studying scored lower and were less effective at note-taking. They found that when students did not use mobiles, they were better at recalling information.

When people use mobile phones as a way of multitasking, their cognitive system competes with one another to better perform the work and as a result, the overlap cause accidents. These reports show that cellphone distraction is becoming endemic and authorities have begun considering making it a penal offence.

BBC report said that the UK government is considering making it illegal for anyone to use their mobile phone while driving under a new legislation. The law will also prohibit use of hands-free devices while driving.

