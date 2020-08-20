Gmail Outage Has Irked Everyone, So the Internet is 'Attaching' Memes to it Now

Google services, especially Gmail and Drive, suffered a major outage across the world, including in India, on Thursday morning. The tech giant issued a short statement confirming the disruption.

"We are investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly," read the statement on Google Apps status page. The DownDetector portal that tracks outages showed 62 per cent people facing problems with attachments and 25 per cent reporting issues with log-ins.

People took to Twitter as the Google services remained disrupted. E-mails and attachments are not going across causing inconvenience to scores of people across the globe.

Gmail is down for more than an hour. Can't send attachments. Aaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhh#Gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/hQSMNizX3K — Sourav Bhunia (@souravbhunia415) August 20, 2020

For the very first time my forever unstable Internet is not down but #Gmail is pic.twitter.com/3pF1xBPMyJ — Naomi (@NaomiMLobo) August 20, 2020

Waiting for #Gmail to upload my data & send it. pic.twitter.com/6HOuj36W7W — SSharma (@mysteryborn_87) August 20, 2020

#GmailPic 1: When I hear gmail is downPic 2: When I realize I won't get work mails now pic.twitter.com/ZQuxsRYNi1 — Nishtha. (@morningstar1104) August 20, 2020

My boss who was expecting presentation from mebut #Gmail is down pic.twitter.com/5DV7rmUEtN — Name Cannot be Blank (@memeinghimanshu) August 20, 2020

#Gmail down everyone rushing to twitter for pic.twitter.com/vKXu6hP35p — POKER FACED JOKER (@sachinadv) August 20, 2020

After 1 Hour #Gmail Down all employment person But,Unemployment Persons to cooooooolllll✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/1tumoosd8B — Karthi Durai (@akkmrc12) August 20, 2020

#Gmail is downPeople started trending this on Twitter.Meanwhile Twitter:– pic.twitter.com/767lVRcux4 — RADHESH SHARMA (@RADHESHSHARMA07) August 20, 2020

#GmailLast day of submitting documents for College admissions and then I got to know #GmailDown today : pic.twitter.com/SQHVJDh0u2 — ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) August 20, 2020

#Gmail not working, trending on twitter as if one tweet will make gmail start working. #Gmail account on twitter be like pic.twitter.com/3UUmVAPukE — Shivali Shukla (@shivali_04) August 20, 2020

Yahoo users right now on twitter #Gmail pic.twitter.com/hgLZ5DiEvG — BHARAT SWAMI (@bswami0210) August 20, 2020

In July, Google users had a harrowing time in India as Gmail services went down for hours. Not everyone, however, was impacted by the outage, the cause of which was not yet known. Thousands of people took to the Down Detector website to report issues with Gmail and other Google services.

(With IANS inputs)