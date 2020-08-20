BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Gmail Outage Has Irked Everyone, So the Internet is 'Attaching' Memes to it Now

Google services remained down on Thursday morning.

Thousands of people took to the Down Detector website to report issues with Gmail and other Google services.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Google services, especially Gmail and Drive, suffered a major outage across the world, including in India, on Thursday morning. The tech giant issued a short statement confirming the disruption.

"We are investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly," read the statement on Google Apps status page. The DownDetector portal that tracks outages showed 62 per cent people facing problems with attachments and 25 per cent reporting issues with log-ins.

People took to Twitter as the Google services remained disrupted. E-mails and attachments are not going across causing inconvenience to scores of people across the globe.

In July, Google users had a harrowing time in India as Gmail services went down for hours. Not everyone, however, was impacted by the outage, the cause of which was not yet known. Thousands of people took to the Down Detector website to report issues with Gmail and other Google services.

(With IANS inputs)

