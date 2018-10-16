Gmorning, Gnight: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Publish Tweet-Inspired Book

Gnight

to you and the moon,

from happy grateful me,

lucky to be in your orbit pic.twitter.com/Z0cllyKmEl — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) October 13, 2018

Good morning.

Do NOT get stuck in the comments section of life today.

Make, do, create the things.

Let others tussle it out.

Vamos! — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) October 12, 2016

Gnight!

Across centuries and continents,

all of history conspired to bring you to where you are.

And THIS day in your life was JUST the beginning of a longer story,

the first pen stroke of something new.

Tomorrow, the second.

Rest up! — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) May 15, 2018

Gmorning

Take it easy on those who love you

Life is short, you’re gonna need ‘em

Take it easy on yourself

Life is long, you’re gonna need you — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) September 14, 2018

Good night.

Take a breath.

Then another.

Repeat.

Shake off the day.

Sweet dreams. — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) September 26, 2016

Gmorning to the cacophony of voices inside you, whispering and screaming and singing all manner of brilliance,

and the one that escapes your lips, saying “MUH. COFFEE. HURRGH.” — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018

Gnight from the older version of you

Who remembers the very moment you are in right now

And is grinning from ear to ear, because

you have no idea about

the wonders ahead — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018

Gmorning.

You’re burning up.

Apply kindness, like a cool washcloth on the back of the neck.

Walk away from your screen every 4-6 hours.

Liquids.

Popsicles.

Kindness.

Rest, love — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) July 13, 2018

Gnight.

Your forehead’s still a little warm.

Apply your favorite music, at your volume.

Put your phone down as long as you’re able.

Liquids.

Ice Cream.

Peace of mind.

Rest, love

(See you Monday) — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) July 14, 2018

Good morning

I know it seems like everyone left

w/o you for the party

& those stepsisters suck

but us woodland creatures are on your side — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) March 16, 2017

Good night

my goodness

look at you

perfect

& tomorrow brings more of you

i can't wait — See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2016

This week, Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to publish a book collecting some of his uplifting Twitter aphorisms alongside illustrations by Jonny Sun. Learn more about the book, and get ready for its launch by reading a selection of Miranda's daily greetings, direct from Twitter.Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You will offer 200-plus pages featuring Miranda's inspirational tweets, which he began before his Hamilton fame and which earned him a faithful Twitter following.Miranda "wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others," says his publisher, Random House, but they ultimately began to take on a life of their own as his audience grew.In these tweets, which all contain either "Good morning" or "Good night" in some form, the actor, composer, rapper and playwright offer pithy statements filled with optimism, humor and get-up-and-go.In book form, they are joined by illustrations by the Canadian humorist, author and illustrator Jonny Sun:Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You will be released Tuesday, October 16 in the US. In anticipation, read a selection of Miranda's tweets right here.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)