Gmorning, Gnight: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Publish Tweet-Inspired Book
Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You will offer 200-plus pages featuring Miranda's inspirational tweets, which he began before his Hamilton fame and which earned him a faithful Twitter following.
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Miranda "wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others," says his publisher, Random House, but they ultimately began to take on a life of their own as his audience grew.
In these tweets, which all contain either "Good morning" or "Good night" in some form, the actor, composer, rapper and playwright offer pithy statements filled with optimism, humor and get-up-and-go.
In book form, they are joined by illustrations by the Canadian humorist, author and illustrator Jonny Sun:
Gnight— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) October 13, 2018
to you and the moon,
from happy grateful me,
lucky to be in your orbit pic.twitter.com/Z0cllyKmEl
Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You will be released Tuesday, October 16 in the US. In anticipation, read a selection of Miranda's tweets right here.
Good morning.— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) October 12, 2016
Do NOT get stuck in the comments section of life today.
Make, do, create the things.
Let others tussle it out.
Vamos!
Gnight!— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) May 15, 2018
Across centuries and continents,
all of history conspired to bring you to where you are.
And THIS day in your life was JUST the beginning of a longer story,
the first pen stroke of something new.
Tomorrow, the second.
Rest up!
Gmorning— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) September 14, 2018
Take it easy on those who love you
Life is short, you’re gonna need ‘em
Take it easy on yourself
Life is long, you’re gonna need you
Good night.— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) September 26, 2016
Take a breath.
Then another.
Repeat.
Shake off the day.
Sweet dreams.
Gmorning to the cacophony of voices inside you, whispering and screaming and singing all manner of brilliance,— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018
and the one that escapes your lips, saying “MUH. COFFEE. HURRGH.”
Gnight from the older version of you— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018
Who remembers the very moment you are in right now
And is grinning from ear to ear, because
you have no idea about
the wonders ahead
Gmorning.— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) July 13, 2018
You’re burning up.
Apply kindness, like a cool washcloth on the back of the neck.
Walk away from your screen every 4-6 hours.
Liquids.
Popsicles.
Kindness.
Rest, love
Gnight.— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) July 14, 2018
Your forehead’s still a little warm.
Apply your favorite music, at your volume.
Put your phone down as long as you’re able.
Liquids.
Ice Cream.
Peace of mind.
Rest, love
(See you Monday)
Good morning— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) March 16, 2017
I know it seems like everyone left
w/o you for the party
& those stepsisters suck
but us woodland creatures are on your side
Good night— See The Line Where the Scythe Meets The Scream? (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2016
my goodness
look at you
perfect
& tomorrow brings more of you
i can't wait
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
