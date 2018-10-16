GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gmorning, Gnight: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Publish Tweet-Inspired Book

Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You will offer 200-plus pages featuring Miranda's inspirational tweets, which he began before his Hamilton fame and which earned him a faithful Twitter following.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 8:16 AM IST
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
This week, Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to publish a book collecting some of his uplifting Twitter aphorisms alongside illustrations by Jonny Sun. Learn more about the book, and get ready for its launch by reading a selection of Miranda's daily greetings, direct from Twitter.

Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You will offer 200-plus pages featuring Miranda's inspirational tweets, which he began before his Hamilton fame and which earned him a faithful Twitter following.

Miranda "wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others," says his publisher, Random House, but they ultimately began to take on a life of their own as his audience grew.

In these tweets, which all contain either "Good morning" or "Good night" in some form, the actor, composer, rapper and playwright offer pithy statements filled with optimism, humor and get-up-and-go.

In book form, they are joined by illustrations by the Canadian humorist, author and illustrator Jonny Sun:




Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You will be released Tuesday, October 16 in the US. In anticipation, read a selection of Miranda's tweets right here.


































(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
