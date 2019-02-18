Go Back, Not Baga: A Banner in Goa is Advising Tourists to Not Follow Google Maps
Heading to Baga beach in Goa and don't know the way? Google Maps may help you - go down the wrong road.
Image Credit: Twitter.
However, some of the routes Google Maps suggest, may not turn out to be the correct routes after all. People have been led to locked gates, walls, and sometimes, no roads in sight. People are also led through parks, over canals, and sometimes, Google Maps seems to suggest that you can scale the wall in front of you, and then "continue 300m straight."
However, unless you know where you're going, you usually have no other choice but to follow Google Maps. To counter this, a banner in Baga Beach, Goa warns people that they're on the wrong path to the popular tourist destination - Baga Beach.
"You are fooled by Google Maps. This road doesn’t take you to Baga Beach!!!" the banner reads. “Turn back and take a left turn, Baga is 1 km from here,” it also guides to get you on the right track.
Hahaha. @googlemaps what's the route to Baga beach? 😀— Sumanth Raj Urs (@tweesumz) February 16, 2019
Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2
After being posted on Twitter, the banner has elicited several reactions from people who've been in similar situations thanks to Google Maps.
Goa - googling https://t.co/8mJjMiMgJP— SANKAR GANESAN (@Sankar_1970) February 17, 2019
Wow so sweet of whichever good samaritan did this lol. I've never thought beyond raising an error report— Atulaa (@atulaak) February 16, 2019
TOO REAL. https://t.co/tqqlyZUhN4— Keerthi Purushothaman (@brokenfreezer) February 16, 2019
Increasingly the internet drives everyone and everything in the real world. What if this is a growth hack by the shops And businesses on this road ? 😁 https://t.co/f0M3W6vp1u— Kushal Bhagia (@kushalbhagia) February 16, 2019
There can be a good movie named “Fooled by Google Maps”.— anil (@anildigital) February 16, 2019
This happened with me in malad, mumbai.— mrtechmaker (@mrtechmaker) February 16, 2019
I did reach a dead end.
So many times @GoogleIndia maps led me to the same situation. But never encountered such a hilarious milestone https://t.co/SkIOFIEOcq— Binu Alex (@badjourno) February 17, 2019
#YouAreBeingFooledByGoogleMaps What we try and tell our uber guys again and again and again and again and... https://t.co/PAbkaZ448Q— Quietician (@Quietician) February 16, 2019
Customer feedback 😬 https://t.co/sZRB9WMtkk— Gursahib Singh Suri (@ProductSardarji) February 16, 2019
While reporting an error on maps for some, the banner proves that perhaps there is more than just that to 'Customer feedback.' Baga is one of the more popular beaches in Goa, and attracts tourists through the year.
