Go Back, Not Baga: A Banner in Goa is Advising Tourists to Not Follow Google Maps

If you're new to a city or simply on a vacation and are trying to find out where to go, you more often than not, use Google Maps to find out where you are, and where to go.However, some of the routes Google Maps suggest, may not turn out to be the correct routes after all. People have been led to locked gates, walls, and sometimes, no roads in sight. People are also led through parks, over canals, and sometimes, Google Maps seems to suggest that you can scale the wall in front of you, and then "continue 300m straight."However, unless you know where you're going, you usually have no other choice but to follow Google Maps. To counter this, a banner in Baga Beach, Goa warns people that they're on the wrong path to the popular tourist destination - Baga Beach."You are fooled by Google Maps. This road doesn't take you to Baga Beach!!!" the banner reads. "Turn back and take a left turn, Baga is 1 km from here," it also guides to get you on the right track.After being posted on Twitter, the banner has elicited several reactions from people who've been in similar situations thanks to Google Maps.While reporting an error on maps for some, the banner proves that perhaps there is more than just that to 'Customer feedback.' Baga is one of the more popular beaches in Goa, and attracts tourists through the year.