Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

'Go-rona': Union Minister Urges Coronavirus to Go Away at a Prayer Meet in Mumbai

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting has gone viral on social media.

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China''s Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed nearly 4,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.

The clip urging coronavirus to take a "back step" amid crises was shared across social media platforms, leaving netizens amused.

(With PTI inputs)

