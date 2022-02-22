'Go Sisters!' Internet Cheers on Nuns Playing Football in Viral Video From Rome

One of the first countries that are likely to come to your mind when one says football is probably Italy. Football is a highly obsessed over sport in the country and a recent video going viral from Rome is just testimony to the fact. The stereotypical expectation would be for nuns to be engaged in pious rituals and prayers most of the time, but a video is doing the rounds showing four nuns playing football. The break from the conventional stereotyping of nuns is earning a lot of praise from the internet. The 14-second video shows four nuns, two on each side, tackling a football at a small sports compound, most likely recorded from a high-rise building's window or balcony. As everyone cheers, the team on the right side scores a goal, and the ball is passed to the team on the left side. Moreover, adding some hilarity to the video, one of the nuns’ attempts to kick the ball results in her shoes going flying off in the air.

A user has uploaded the video on Twitter.

Nuns are generally obliged to follow the church's rigorous rules, which makes the video all the more intriguing. Many have reacted to the video and dropped in comments. One posted a photo of nuns playing in a snowy corridor in Madrid and said the video reminded them of that.

This is not the first time that Rome’s obsession of football came to the fore. In January 2019, visuals of Pope Francis went viral after he was seen masterfully spinning a football on his index finger.

During his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, a member of the Cuban Circus delivered the ball to the Pontiff, who amazed the world with his skill at spinning the ball on his fingertip.

