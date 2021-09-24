Goa Gets 'All About Alcohol' Museum Dedicated to Local Drink Feni

A Goan businessman and collector has established a museum dedicated to the "art of drinking" in the beach village of Candolim in Goa. Spread over 13,000 square-feet, the new venture of Nandan Kudchadkar is named "All About Alcohol'' and is set to become an unusual attraction in India's unofficial party capital. The museum offers a glimpse of the history of alcohol and Goan culture. From its Goan-style tavern to antique glassware from all over the world, the museum is dedicated to a strong local drink — feni. "To me, feni is an ode to my motherland," Kudchadkar told Indian Express. According to him, feni is the "greatest Goan product." The museum consists of five rooms that exhibit how Feni was produced, transported and consumed over centuries. Feni, an exclusively Goan drink, is prepared from cashew apples. Ripe and fallen cashew apples are deseeded and crushed. The extracted juice is known as neero and is also drunk. After it, the fresh neero isput for fermentation and once that is done, it is distilled to produce feni.

However, to many, feni could be a strong drink, admits the museum's mixologist Lionel Gomes. To ease the visitors into the taste of feni, Gomes and Kudchadkar spent months to come up with what they call "the perfect feni cocktail," the newspaper reports.

Visitors to the museum's tavern can enjoy their three signature concoctions. If the visitors want, they can have the recipes of the cocktails as well. Besides feni, the museum also offers antiques sourced from all over the world such as ancient beakers and mud pots, antique wooden shot dispenser, 16th century measuring equipment and glassware and a rare beer horn.The crystal beer horn was sourced from Russia while many other antique glasswares are from Kudchadkar's own collection.

With his new museum, Kudchadkar aims to shift the spotlight from alcohol to the story behind it and how a part of its past has been destroyed. The museum was inaugurated on August 13, 2021.

