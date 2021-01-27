Goa Governor Calls IFFI 'International Filmfare', Says it Will be More 'Fair' in Goa

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India began in Goa on January 16. The film festival, which has been organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic, showcased a total of 224 films under different genres.

Amid all the highlights of the event, it was Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari giving a comment to the host that went viral. While addressing the host, the Governor ends up saying, "This IFFI, is International Filmfare, so it will always be fair and if it is Goa it will be more fair." He made the "fair" joke on IFFI as he kept adjusting his face mask. We don't know what he meant, but could be a boomer joke?

"IFFI is international filmfare so it'll always be fair." pic.twitter.com/9o7TUra82O — Parth MN (@parthpunter) January 26, 2021

Netizens are trying to understand what the comment could mean.

imagine how long he has been waiting to crack this joke — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) January 27, 2021

So it will be fair ...hain — Very Simple Ji (@AzadMein) January 27, 2021

😂really difficult to keep a straight face. — R D Mathur (@RajeshwarMathur) January 27, 2021

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was held from January 16 to January 24. Japanese historical drama Wife of a Spy, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, also had its India premiere at the upcoming nine-day film gala. Wife of a Spy first released in Japan as a television movie in June last year. A theatrical version of the film was selected in the main competition section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival and won the Silver Lion. The movie features actors Yu Aoi and Issey Takahashi.

The IFFI landed in slight trouble earlier and had to apologize for incorrect information on its website, where a synopsis of superstar Salman Khan’s Dabangg was mistakenly put in the description of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s classic Sonar Kella. The latest edition of IFFI is celebrating the work of Ray by screening five of his classics, including the 1974 Sonar Kella.

The film, an adaption of the book of the same name, features Soumitra Chatterjee, Santosh Dutta, Siddartha Chatterjee and Kushal Chakraborty. The official website of the festival, however, mentioned that Sonar Kella is backed by actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Dhillin Mehta.