Goa Housing Society Tells Doctors, Nurses to Vacate Flats Fearing Covid Spread, Netizens Outraged

A co-operative housing society in Goa’s Margao has sparked outrage after its chairman wrote a letter to a doctor living in the apartments objecting to healthcare staff being accommodated in the flats owned by the aforementioned doctor. The letter, that went viral on social media received a lot of backlash from doctors and also on social media with netizens demanding action against the housing society.

The letter that was sent by the housing society’s chairman to the doctor mentioned how the doctors and nurses who have been staying at the flats have not given any intimation to the society chairman before doing so. The doctors were ‘thereby violating the society’s bylaws’. The letter mentioned that the residents of the society have raised objections to them living there because of the fear of spreading covid-19 infections.

The letter went viral and caused severe outrage among netizens.

यह गोवा के पढ़े लिखे अपार्टमेंट सोसाइटी में एक मां को सोसाइटी की ओर से लिखा गया लेटर है कि उसका 2 डॉक्टर बेटा इलाज कर अपने घर में रहने क्यों आता है। मतलब डॉक्टर/नर्स सड़क पर रहें? ऐसे देंगे इन्हें सम्मान? pic.twitter.com/Wto02TxxAv— Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) May 14, 2021

Legal action must be taken against society members.— ray (@batman_437) May 14, 2021

The letter was also marked and copies of it were also sent to the South Goa collector, health authorities and the police, which further outraged a section of social media users.

I love how they have audacity to CC officials.— Parag (@parag263) May 14, 2021

People who have problem with Doctors/Nurses in the society should be asked to move out instead 😠— Maya (@IamMayaSharma) May 14, 2021

This is ridiculous.. and we should be unite for this .we must respect doctors and nurses..— Chandan Singh (@Chandan_social) May 14, 2021

Later, an update was provided by the Fatorda police authorities to one of the comments on the post. “The Fatorda police contacted both the parties. The matter has been sorted out."

The Fatorda police contacted both the parties. The matter has been sorted out.— Pankaj Kumar Singh (@pankajsinghips) May 14, 2021

Last year during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many housing societies across the country were found guilty of trying to evict doctors and healthcare workers from residential housings for fear of spreading Covid-19 infections. The incidents came just days after PM Modi called on the nation to commemorate health workers and doctors.

