Goan Woman Rescues Myna Bird That Fell from Nest, Photos of it Sitting on Her Head Go Viral

The sweet chirps of birds do get lost in the concrete jungles and noise pollution of city life, but a woman from Goa is making sure that she provides a safe space to the mini creatures of the natural world. Manish Hariprasad, a bird enthusiast, took to Twitter on Friday to share a few pictures of the woman from the fishing village of Goa who is known to protect delicate chicks of the region. The pictures showed the old woman with a Myna chick sitting on her head. In another picture, she can be seen raising her hand to her head so that the chick could shift to her hand and be brought down. The black and white bird then flies away from her hand. One can see how the bird is not scared of the woman and is comfortable in her presence.

Captioning the picture, Manish wrote that the lady from a fishing village in Goa rescues the bird chicks that fall down from the nests. The Myna chick, that was seen in the pictures, refused to sit anywhere other than her head. He further mentioned a heart-melting moment when the lady gently scolded the bird and said “Will you go home?"

The tweet has been liked by over 700 Twitter users and retweeted over 100 times since it was shared on the microblogging site. It has certainly managed to impress a few Twitter users. One of the comments on the tweet said that the lady is an inspiration. The comment by Shalini Elassery who is a self-professed bird watching enthusiast further wrote that she just wants to be like her when she gets older showing empathy, which is such an emotion that is crusaded often but seen so little of.

While another user expressed the desire to get a chance and witness one such heart warming conversation between the woman and the bird that was just described in the tweet by Manish.

For one user the tweet was wholesome and wrote that it is indeed a heartwarming gesture and her compassion is contagious

