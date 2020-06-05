GoAir Sacks Trainee Pilot After 'Communal' Posts on Twitter Cause Outrage

GoAir, one of India's domestic carrier airlines, terminated the employment of a trainee pilot after news emerged of him posting objectionable comments on social media.

Asif Khan, a trainee first officer with GoAir, had posted objectionable comments that attracted criticism from many on Twitter, and eventually led to a hashtag #BoycottGoAir with people urging the airline carrier to take action against the employee.

After news of the objectionable comments started becoming viral on Twitter, GoAir issued a statement trying to verify if the person was associated with the airlines.

After verifying the details, GoAir in a statement said that it had a zero-tolerance policy and was mandatory for all to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour.

"The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or employee. With immediate effect GoAir is terminating the employment contract of the trainee first officer," the airline statement read.



