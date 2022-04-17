'Goal was to Touch Snow': Little Girl's Eloquent Review of Kashmir Visit is Melting Hearts

A little girl describing her visit to Kashmir is melting hearts online. The video was shared by Imtiyaz Hussain, a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir. The girl, who introduced herself as Kaushika, said that her goal was to see snow in Kashmir, but that did not happen. However, she was impressed by the beauty of the place and also the language. Her innocence, combined with her confidence and eloquence, won the hearts of Twitter users. The clip has garnered 24,000 likes till now. The girl was speaking to ANN news channel.

“Hey,Cutie, Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then."

Hey,Cutie😍Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then😊 pic.twitter.com/2eG7RIccPc— Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) April 16, 2022

Netizens were full of praise for her speaking skills and clarity of thoughts.

“She is fully focused, No distractions from other and chill. Amazing expressions of views. Great."

“I just saw a leader in her.."

“"The mountains is a really chilly place…She, the brand new love. I’ve watched this video over 10 times since yesterday, saw it again sparkling on my TL & couldn’t resist myself from sharing…"

“I liked her confidence in such small age !!!"

“I need this kind of confidence while answering my boss.."

“Have you seen snow in Kashmir? Me neither, sweetheart. I would love to be in Kashmir when it snows."

“She is so cute and her english Mashallah…"

“How cute awww! Such a cutie pie, snow will be waiting for you in winters…"

Kashmir is attracting record tourists after the easing of pandemic restrictions and some improvement in the security situation, bolstering local businesses. Tourist arrivals are set to touch a ten-year high this year after more than 340,000 tourists have come since January, local tour operators and government officials said, despite restrictions on foreign tourists.

“We are seeing the highest-ever tourist arrivals in Kashmir this year with 0.18 million tourists arriving in March only," Sarmad Hafeez, Tourism Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir told Reuters, adding April arrivals could surpass March.

