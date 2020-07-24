Goat Dealers Go Online Ahead of Bakr-Eid in Mumbai in View Covid-19 Pandemic

Bakr-eid is just a week away, and by this time, Muslims would have been busy buying animals to be sacrificed on the festival. However, the pandemic has kept the shoppers away fearing the spread of coronavirus infection. But, as they say, modern problems require modern solutions. In Mumbai, the goats have been put on sale online to avoid gathering of people.

One such initiative has been started by Haji Goat Farm in Jogeshwari, news agency ANI reported. The farm is home delivering the goats to customers.

"Customers can view pictures of goats online and choose which one they want. We deliver directly to their homes to avoid crowding," Waseem Khan,a goat dealer, was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Bakr-eid or Eid-al-azha will be celebrated on August 1 in most parts of the country. On this festival, Muslims sacrifice goat, sheep, etc and distribute the meat among family and friends.

The Maharashtra government had earlier issued guidelines for online sale of sacrficial animals in view of the pandemic. However, the move didn't go well with many quarters of the community. Many said that they could be cheated online by being sold defective cattle which goes against the Islamic rules for the sacrifice.