Goat Gives Birth to Offspring with Human-like Face in Assam

In a bizarre incident from Assam’s Cachar district, a goat gave birth to a human-like offspring, leaving the witnesses surprised and amazed. The village of Gangapur in the district went abuzz when the news spread that a goat had given birth to a baby that has physical characteristics similar to humans. The eyes, nose, and mouth on the stillborn resembled a human, and it was born with two limbs and no tail. The residence of Shankar Das, the owner of the goat, was filled with people wanting to get a glimpse of this biological anomaly. The pictures of the newborn are going viral on the internet, leaving netizens confused.

Take a look:

A goat in Assam's Cachar district, India gave birth to a human-like baby, leaving the local people astonished.In a bizarre development, a goat gave birth to a human-like baby in Assam's Cachar district, leaving the local people astonished.https://t.co/5ycHuP5PHt pic.twitter.com/ugDg4woDLy — The Intrepid Journalism (@Vegz05) December 27, 2021

The deformed baby, unfortunately, couldn’t survive for long. However, moments later, the mother gave birth to another one, which turned out to be normal. In an interview with Barak Bulletin, Prof Parthangkar Choudhary from Assam University said that in these cases, people tend to act superstitiously as they believe that such an offspring is the result of some divine force.

However, it most probably happens due to congenital disabilities such as cyclopia. Prof Choudhary also stated that some people think that such an incident is a result of bestiality, but there is no scientific proof to back such a claim.

Although rare, this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in India. These anomalies have been reported in the past as well. For example, one such surprising event took place in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan where a cow gave birth to a humanoid calf.

After false claims that the offspring was actually a human, it was later found that the offspring suffered from a defect called anencephaly, due to which it looked like a human. A similar incident was reported in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, where a calf born with a human-like face was being hailed as an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and people wanted to build a temple around the stillborn “avatar”.

