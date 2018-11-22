God is Neither Man Nor Woman but Is Gender Neutral, Says Archbishop of Canterbury

'What if God was one of us, just a stranger on a bus," or so sang Joan Osborne in her hit 1995 track of the same name. While in reality strangers on the bus are usually either exhausted after a long day's work or wasted after a hard bout of drinking, this hopeful little ditty to an apparently friendly neighborhood deity has been rendered ad nauseum since it first floated through airwaves.It's a nice idea, right? That God is just another person, really just one of us. That also might explain the state of the world maybe; everyone needs some down time, right?In any case, no matter where God sleeps, he's definitely a dude, right? That much is confirmed, right? Right? Well those pesky leftists, if they aren't denying the existence of a Holy Father, say she's a lady. So does anyone who is woke. Because the best way to address millennia of misogyny is to declare a magical sky daddy to actually be a magical sky mommy, right? Yes, that's definitely all that's left.Well, clever wordplay aside, you're all wrong.Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Anglican Church, has declared that God is in fact not the Father and should not be seen as a male figure. That doesn't mean that millennial spiel is right either.“God is not male or female,” the archbishop said in a lecture at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London, adding, “God is not definable. All human language about God is inadequate and to some degree metaphorical.”And that's that; you've got the dope straight from a guy who'd know.