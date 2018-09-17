GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'God of Cricket' Sachin Goes Green This Ganesh Chaturthi With In-Home Idol Immersion

Leading the way!

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 17, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
While the world is looking to shift to more eco-friendly options with both the actual ritual and the immersion of idols during religious festivals - Ganesh Chaturthi has been no exception.

From pani puri to chocolates, the past few years have seen Ganesha idols being made using all kinds of eco-friendly substances and processes. There was even a fish-friendly Ganesha, that is not toxic upon immersion.

With several celebrities promoting eco-friendly versions of Ganesha, we saw a variety of eco-friendly options popping up. And this year, our favorite cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar too celebrated an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

On his Twitter account, the 'God of Cricket' shared a video of how he had an eco-friendly idol-immersion. The video shows him immersing the idol in a bucket of water.



After the 'immersion', Tendulkar goes on to tell fans a delightful story:

"This year, when I was driving my car down Marine drive, it was raining - and I saw that all the things we dump in the ocean, the ocean brought back and left on the shore. Then, I had the thought that this year, we would have the idol immersion in our own house.", Tendulkar wrote.

"It was a big decision," he added. "So I asked my parents and the priest who does the Puja if this can be done, and then agreed. They also felt that we should take care of our environment."

He concluded with the message that if it was possible to have eco-friendly idol-immersions inside one's own home or in nearby areas, people should choose that option instead of the traditional way to immerse idols in water bodies that causes serious environmental damage water resources and aquatic wildlife.

While this year has seen it's share of eco-friendly idols , Tendulkar highlights that not just having an eco-friendly idol, but an eco-friendly immersion is equally important to conserve the environment without letting go of traditions.

Guess the God of cricket is still showing us the better way forward.
