1-min read

'God' Returns After Getting Suspended on Twitter for Supporting LGBTQIA+

"God" uses his Twitter account to share unfiltered personal opinions on a public platform. He had shared a tweet in support of the LGBTQI+A community during the Pride Month. However, Twitter apparently took offence to the tweet and suspended his account.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
'God' Returns After Getting Suspended on Twitter for Supporting LGBTQIA+
"God" uses his Twitter account to share unfiltered personal opinions on a public platform. He had shared a tweet in support of the LGBTQI+A community during the Pride Month. However, Twitter apparently took offence to the tweet and suspended his account.
Did you know that God has a Twitter account?

Why waste your time praying and begging God to pay heed to your prayers when you can simply tweet to him? He might be a tad busy, but we're sure he'll reply to your tweets.

Just kidding!

David Javerbaum, writer and producer, has named his Twitter account, "God" and he uses it to share unfiltered personal opinions on a public platform. He had shared a tweet in support of the LGBTQI+A community during the Pride Month. However, Twitter apparently took offence to the tweet and suspended his account.

This was the tweet:

Yesterday, the account was restored and we must say, Twitter was pretty cheeky with the message they sent to God. God, in turn, shared a screenshot of the same and followed it up with this tweet:

Followers of God flooded the thread will hilarious reactions:

Will Twitter be begging for redemption? We think not.

