'God' Returns After Getting Suspended on Twitter for Supporting LGBTQIA+

Did you know that God has a Twitter account?

Why waste your time praying and begging God to pay heed to your prayers when you can simply tweet to him? He might be a tad busy, but we're sure he'll reply to your tweets.

Just kidding!

David Javerbaum, writer and producer, has named his Twitter account, "God" and he uses it to share unfiltered personal opinions on a public platform. He had shared a tweet in support of the LGBTQI+A community during the Pride Month. However, Twitter apparently took offence to the tweet and suspended his account.

This was the tweet:

If gay people are a mistake, they're a mistake I've made hundreds of millions of times, which proves I'm incompetent and shouldn't be relied upon for anything. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 11, 2019

Yesterday, the account was restored and we must say, Twitter was pretty cheeky with the message they sent to God. God, in turn, shared a screenshot of the same and followed it up with this tweet:

"Hello God".Please.Don't try to make all kissy-kissy with Me now, Twitter. It's too late.You messed with the wrong Near Eastern Bronze Age sky-father-king projection.By the time I'm done with you, MYSPACE will laugh at your relevance. pic.twitter.com/5tasH3X0t4 — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 11, 2019

Followers of God flooded the thread will hilarious reactions:

I think this might qualify me for sainthood.https://t.co/ihVbXwhaLh — Hershel's [REDACTED] Kid (@HershelsKid) June 11, 2019

You know, there was a time when you would have smited/smote/smat* them for less. Have you gone soft in the 6000 years that you've existed?*Whatever — Steve Thompson (@SteveTMusic) June 11, 2019

Such cheek, they didn't address you as Our Father... — Patrick (@worldisee) June 11, 2019

Hey God, you’re so adorable, I might even start believing you exist — no_maj += (@helen_poppet) June 12, 2019

I think the Twitter support team meant to say "Bless me Father, for I have sinned..." https://t.co/L4FqxK5OkL — David Allsopp (@doublehelix) June 12, 2019

They've unleashed his mighty wrath... https://t.co/jSNJgMlyeG — Peter Aikude (@aikude) June 13, 2019

Will Twitter be begging for redemption? We think not.