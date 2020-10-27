Goddess at Telangana Temple Adorned with 'Flowers' Made of Currency Notes worth Rs 1.11 Crore

Hyderabad: The Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Telangana has been decorated with origami flowers made of currency notes amounting to over Rs.1.11 crore.

As part of Dussehra festival, the organizers adorned the goddess with garlands and bouquets of origami flowers made from the currency notes of various denominations and colours.

The unique offering was made at the temple in Jogulamba Gadwal district as the organisers used currency notes valued at Rs.1,11,11,111.

Large number of devotees worshipped the deity in the avatar of Dhanalakshmi during the navratri under the auspices of the Arya Vysya Sangham.

The offering, amid the unprecedented downturn due to Covid-19 pandemic, attracted the public attention.

According to temple treasurer P. Ramu, the financial crisis had its impact on the celebration as in 2017, they had made the offering in a similar arrangement with the currency notes amounting Rs 3,33,33,333.

The organisers say they hire the services of artists, who arrange the currency notes of different colours in the shape of garlands and bouquets.

The unique thing about this offering is that the money is collected from the local devouts and returned to them after the celebrations.

Because of the pandemic and the resultant financial crisis, the organizers could mobilise a lesser amount this time.

About 50 people donated the money this year but the organizers had to make a lot of efforts to arrange the notes in various denominations and colours required for the unique decoration.