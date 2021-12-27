Godrej Doors, India Defence Loans: Twitter Thread Remembers Print Ads Through Decades

Newspaper advertisements have changed over the years from the black and white era to the current colourful and full page ones that sometimes cover the entire first page but no one can deny the nostalgia and charm of the advertisements of yesteryear. A Twitter user shared a series of black and white ads that have come out through the years. Check out the thread:

The first one shows a pressure cooker by the National company, Woodward’s Gripe water for newborns, Nilgiri coffee and one for a Parker pen.

These adverts are from 1910 to 1940.

The next set of newspaper advertisements are from the TATA group.

Yes, at one point, cigarettes were marketed as cures for asthma and bronchitis

The first computer with Devanagari support:

There was also an advertisement for BSA cycles:

Godrej advertisements from the 1930s:

Some interesting advertisements for War Bonds, using words by Rudyard Kipling:

An advertisement spoke about donations to Bangladesh:

There was an advertisement for Defence loans, and get this, they used Hitler’s quotes to do so:

Advertisement for Delhi’s entertainment park Appu Ghar:

The original clarion call for ‘Save the Tiger’:

Armour underwear ran ads in Pitman’s shorthand for a couple of days and then published the translation over the next few days.

The Twitter user mentioned that he had these pictures in his possession from a Times of India sesquicentennial book that I got as a prize for some quiz back in school many years ago.

