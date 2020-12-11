Goggles, Hats and Diapers: China's Directive to Flight Attendants is Raising Eyebrows

Flights were among the first things that came to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic as travel was one thing that led to the spread of the virus infection. As the lockdown was eased across the globe, travel changed drastically. Face masks, face shields, sanitisers, flight attendants in PPE suits and everything else that took away the human feel of the travel part.

Airlines are working to keep the travel safe. And the Chinese aviation has taken this to a higher notch. On November 25, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) released guidelines and advice about the best hygiene practices to carry out on aircraft and in airports, the CNN reported.

One suggestion that has raised eyebrows is asking the flight attendants wear disposable diapers so they don't need to use the bathroom.

It advises the cabin crew to and from high-risk countries to wear "medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers."

"It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks," the document, titled Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines, Sixth Edition, reads.

The directive has surprised many people, but the fact remains that the washrooms on the planes are seen as the ones carrying germs. In August, a woman traveling from Italy to South Korea reportedly contracted coronavirus during her trip, and a visit to the bathroom -- the only place where she didn't wear an N95 mask -- was named as the possible source of her infection.

Earlier this year, Japanese airline ANA announced that it was testing out a prototype of a hands-free lavatory door. Boeing has successfully applied for a patent on a "self-cleaning lavatory" that would use UV light to clean 99.9% of bathroom germs after every use.