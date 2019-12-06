Going the Extra Mile: Meet the Father Who Considers Educating His Three Daughters a ‘Duty’

A father's love for his daughter knows no bounds. Now, this has been perfectly exemplified by the story of Mia Khan, which has taken the internet by storm, and for all the right reasons. Mia

Khan, a resident of Sharana in Paktika Province, Afghanistan has become an inspiration for his dedication towards ensuring a proper education for his three daughters.

The story was originally shared by an NGO, Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, who took to Facebook to share Khan’s inspirational story.

Their post read, “A father who considers educating his daughters a duty,” before going on to add, “Mia Khan travels 12 kilometers on a motorbike daily to get his daughters to school and then waits some hours for the school’s dismissal bell to take his daughters back to home. This has now become a routine for him.”

According to the Facebook Post, Khan, who has not got the opportunity to study, ensures that he takes his daughters every day to the Nooraniya School, an institution run by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan.

The post further quoted Khan as he elaborated on his decision to impart education to his daughter. Khan revealed that he is illiterate, and lives on a daily wage. However, according to him, his daughters' education was very “valuable” to him as “there is no female doctor” in their area. He further added, “It is my greatest desire to educate my daughters like my sons”.

One of his daughter’s Rozi expressed happiness, according to the post, stating that she was happy studying and was in the sixth grade at present. She further added, “My dad or brother brings us on a motorcycle every day to the school and when we leave, he brings us home again.”

Social media has hailed the tireless efforts of the father, with one user writing on Facebook, “I really proud such pa like him he is really hero for her daughter,” while another posted, “Proud of such fathers, this news made my day. He is Hero.” A third person went on to write, “Happy to see a father accepts his responsibilities and value the importance of education in his daughters life!”

One of the users wrote, "We need such as this great father today! His work and attitude is valuable."

