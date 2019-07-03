'Going to Hogwarts': Video of Traffic 'Magically' Disappearing off a Bridge Goes Viral

An optical illusion has gone viral on social media leaving netizens baffled as to how the phenomenon took place. The latest illusion drawing views shows cars on a bridge seemingly disappearing as they drive towards a river.

Tweeted by a user who goes by the name Daniel, it shows a stream of traffic seemingly disappear as it drives off the bridge.

Taking to Twitter, David shared the video, alongside the caption, "Yes, the traffic just disappears." The video has gone on to garner around 73 thousand views since being posted.

The video has left netizens confused with some confused and others comparing it to the mysterious Bermuda Triangle.

One user wrote, "I'm still scratching my head..."

Another user went on to post:

While another user expressed confusion saying, "Logic says it's impossible! A magic trick?

Making illusion? A camera job? Confusing... boss!!"

Then there were those who started comparing it to a host of other things from the Bermuda Triangle to Hogwarts:

And some even assumed that the traffic was making its way to another dimension.

Eventually, people, started to understand what might be happening in the video, with one Twitter user explaining that the bridge was a regular road, while the river being mentioned to is just the roof of the car park where the drivers are driving into.

