1-min read

'Gold Digging' Dog Pretends to be Stray to Get Free Burgers from McDonald's

Smooth criminal.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
We have all heard of gold digging spouses and friends. But now, the Internet, that greatest of all wonders, has thrown up something even more salacious and exciting - a gold digging dog.

Yes, this 'gold-digger' dog named Princess, belongs to an Oklahoma woman who goes by the name Betsy Reyes. A few days ago, Betsy posted an image of Princess on Facebook, accusing her of being a 'gold digger'.



According to Betsy, the dog had secretly been sneaking off to the local McDonald's outlet at night and posturing as a stray dog to get some free food. who was a well-fed pet. After she figured out Princess's deceptions, Betsy decided to catch the dog red-pawed (ahem). Betsy called out the impostor dog and asked people not to feed the 'gold digger'. Upon being caught, Princess recognised Betsy and walked right up to her without any hesitation!

Watch the criminal at work with your own eyes:



The initial image Princess itself got almost 290,000 reactions and soon spread to Twitter as well as Instagram. So much was the fan craze created around Princess that local media channels even featured her on the news.

Since then, the post has been generating some hilarious reactions on social media:

















