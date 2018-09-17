Gold Rings, Pujas, and Discounts on Shirts: Here's How India is Celebrating PM Narendra Modi's Birthday

Distributed food and Sweets at doss house on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi ji birthday along with @TajinderBagga @HindustaniTweet @nishant_india #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/KlB1vN67RN — Vikash Singh (@iSinghVikash) September 17, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 68th birthday today. PM Modi, who will be spending the day in his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi, will visit Narur village, where he will interact with children of a primary school, aided by an NGO "Room to Read". Later, he will interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and children assisted by them on the premises of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).There is news from the PMO office that he will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO) on Tuesday.But when it's the birthday of our nation's prime minister, a cause of great pomp and celebration, there is sure to be some merrymaking across the country.Spokesperson of BJP Delhi, Tajinder Bagga, distributed sweets to the poor and homeless late at night to commemorate the PM's birthday.To celebrate PM Modi's birthday, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, a gynecologist by profession, gifted gold rings to newborns at a government hospital.When it's PM Modi's birthday, it is rather obvious that special pujas will be performed. Taking place at Nagarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil and Varanasi, these special prayers were conducted for the prime minister's health and prosperity.There is also news that pujas will be held at 68 separate locations by BJP workers.Along with a special puja in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil, a medical camp was also set up there by Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan. A medical camp was also orgnaised in East Delhi. There is news that similar medical camps will be organised in several other places.While the official handle of BJP did share a two-minute video of PM Modi, a feature film called 'Chalo Jeete Hain' will be telecast on multiple TV channels to celebrate the PM's birthday. The film is based on Narendra Modi's childhood. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the 32-minute film will be telecast on Zee TV, Colors (regional channels included), Doodarshan, and Sony Max.An e-commerce website called 'T-shirt Bhaiya' is giving a 17 percent discount on every order upon using the code #HappyBdayPMModi. The website was founded by BJP Delhi's spokesperson Tajinder Bagga.On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, BJP worker Pratap Simha and his team distributed the book “Exam Warriors” to the students of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala, Mysuru. The book, written by PM Modi himself, advises parents & students on how to deal with stress during examination.No birthday is spared the usual Twitter wishes, and sure enough, several politicians took to social media to wish the PM a happy birthday.The birthday wishes need not remain limited to Twitter because BJP has asked the public to wish the PM through the NaMo app as well.