1-min read

'Golden Baba' Attends Kanwar Yatra with 16 Kilo Gold, 4kg Less Than Last Year

Sudhir Makkar a.k.a 'Golden Baba' wore gold ornaments weighing 16 kilo to the annual yatra, citing health reasons for the reduction from last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 12:18 PM IST

'Golden Baba' Attends Kanwar Yatra with 16 Kilo Gold, 4kg Less Than Last Year
Split Image credit: PTI/ANI
Sudhir Makkar, popularly known as ‘Golden Baba’, has reduced the number of gold ornaments adorning his body for the 26th Kanwar Yatra in Meerut.

The Golden Baba wore 16kg of gold, four kg less than last year, to the annual yatra due to health concerns.

"We started this Kanwar Yatra from Delhi on July 21. We have been participating in this Yatra for the last 25 years; this is our 26th Kanwar Yatra. We celebrated our 25th Kanwar Yatra as a silver jubilee last year," news agency ANI quoted Makkar as saying.

“I have never asked for any contribution or loan for these ornaments, I have contributed my own money for buying them," he added.

Although Makkar has reduced 4 kilograms of gold on his body due to ill health, he is still pulling crowds with gold ornaments like chains, lockets, bracelets, and rings.

Makkar had decided not to attend this year’s yatra due to health issues, ANI reports, but changed his mind after repeated requests from devotees and Kanwariyas.

The Golden Baba's own Kanwar group, comprising 250-300 men, ensures the availability of facilities like food, water, and ambulances during the yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra sees bare-footed devotees of Lord Shiva also known as Kanwars throng Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the River Ganga during the holy Hindu month of Shravan.

Amid tight security arrangements, schools have been ordered shut from July 26 to 30 in Ghaziabad and Meerut districts to ensure hassle-free passage to Kanwariyas through the cities.

