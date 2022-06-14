Golden Retriever Casually Hanging Around Tigers in Viral Video Shocks Internet

In a video that will leave you amazed and anxious at the same time, a Golden retriever was seen casually hanging out with a bunch of tigers. In the clip uploaded by tiger_bigfan on Instagram, the pooch is seen wagging its tail while several big cats including white tigers are sitting inches away from her. “It’s not easy for the dog mother to raise several tiger children,” the caption read.

Being a ferocious animal, one would expect the tigers to attack the golden retriever and devour it in seconds. But, surprisingly, the tigers don’t seem to be affected by the presence of a dog near them and continue to roam around.

The dog, meanwhile, behaves as it would around any other dog or human. It wanders inside the enclosure while barking and blends with the pride of wild cats.

The video left the internet baffled and amassed more than 52,000 likes on Instagram. It also prompted the users to react where many suggested that the dog and the tigers grew up together. “That dog helped raise those tigers and fed them with her milk. They are unlikely to hurt the dog. It’s possible but unlikely,” one user wrote. Another too suspected the same and wrote “The dog is not in any danger, she raised those tigers, they will not hurt her, they actually think she is their mother.”

One user instead said that the dog must have thought that he is a tiger. “Poor puppy, he thinks he’s a tiger,” the comment read.

Earlier, another video, which seems to have been shot inside the same enclosure, did rounds on the internet. In the clip, a Golden Retriever was seen sitting inside an enclosure along with some tigers. The tigers were seen playing with the dog and rubbing against it.

According to Newslfare, the video was filmed in the Yantai city in Shandong Province, China. The zoo employees shared that the Retriever had fed and raised the tigers as their mother did not. Thus, the tigers grew up thinking that the dog was their mother.

