Golden Retriever Greets Window Cleaner through Glass, Shows Him its Stuffed Toy

An adorable video of a golden retriever meeting a window cleaner through the glass is the stress buster you need today. The dog, Arnie Pawlmer, was busy playing with his stuffed toy by the window when he saw the man cleaning the glass from outside.

On spotting his potential new friend, Arnie quickly went on to greet him. The window washer continued cleaning the window glass as the pooch continued to give him all the attention. The short and sweet exchange of the happenstance will capture your heart and will make you go aww.

Arnie’s owner posted the video, on July 3, and captioned it, “Just dropping in to say hello#hello #dailyfluff

#icanteven”

The clip, which has been viewed more than 80,000 times, went down a storm on the Instagram account dedicated to Arnie and managed to capture netizens’ hearts, who declared the four-legged boy was "precious".

The window washer who featured in the clip was also filled with joy to come across the video. He wrote, “Hey that’s me! Thank for the video I love your dog” to which Arnie’s owner replied saying, “@arangorafael no way!! Thanks for saying hi!”

Posting heart emojis, an admirer said, “Awwwwwwwww he is such a cutie”

“I love the toy in the mouth!!,” said a third spectator after being won over by the pleasant dog's playfulness.

Overwhelmed with emotion, a viewer wrote, “@arnie_pawlmer So cute! Can we please repost this? Giving you credit for sure!”